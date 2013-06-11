* BOJ keeps policy steady, disappointing investors
* Lululemon tumbles after CEO says to step down
* SoftBank raises offer for Sprint Nextel
* Futures down: Dow 115 pts, S&P 14.4 pts, Nasdaq 25.5 pts
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Tuesday after Japan did not offer new measures to calm its
bond market, disappointing U.S. investors who are also trying to
gauge the future direction of central bank policy at home.
The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady at the end of
its two-day meeting, holding off on taking fresh steps to calm
bond market volatility.
Japan in April announced a $1.4 trillion stimulus program,
adding to central banks' efforts around the world to boost
economic conditions.
The lack of further action rattled investors, underscoring
worries about what will happen when the stimulus programs
eventually go away. At the same time, nervousness remains over
when the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow its measures, which have
been a significant driver of this year's stock market rally.
"This market has been fed by extremely supportive government
policies around the world," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City,
New Jersey.
"You're getting to that period where investors have to
recognize that these polices are beginning to wrap up."
S&P 500 futures fell 14.4 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dropped
115 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 25.5 points.
The news also sent U.S. Treasury yields higher with the
30-year yield rising to a fresh 14-month high, according to
Reuters data. The long bond last traded 31/32 in
price with a yield of 3.427 percent.
Shares of Lululemon Athletica slumped 14
percent in premarket trading after the company's chief executive
said she will step down. The stock was down at $70.80.
SoftBank Corp said it agreed with Sprint Nextel
Corp to raise its offer for the U.S. wireless carrier to
$21.6 billion from $20.1 billion. Sprint was up 4 percent at
$7.47.
Dole Food jumped 22.6 percent to $12.50 after the
company received an unsolicited buyout offer from its chief
executive.
Catamaran Corp climbed after it signed a
10-year agreement with Cigna Corp. Catamaran rose 14.1
percent at $55.50.
Boeing raised its 20-year forecast for airplane
demand, saying airlines will need 35,280 new jets worth $4.8
trillion as the world's fleet doubles.
Investors will also be watching a hearing by a German court
on the legality of the European Central Bank's bond-buying
program.
On the economic calendar, wholesale inventories data for
April will be released at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Analysts expect
inventories rose 0.2 percent in April.