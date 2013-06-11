* BOJ keeps policy steady, disappointing investors
* Lululemon tumbles after CEO says to step down
* SoftBank raises offer for Sprint Nextel
* Futures down: Dow 123 pts, S&P 17 pts, Nasdaq 28 pts
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, June 11 Wall Street was set to tumble
at the open on Tuesday after Japan did not offer new measures to
calm its bond market, disappointing U.S. investors who are also
trying to gauge the future direction of central bank policy at
home.
The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady at the end of
its two-day meeting, holding off on taking fresh steps to calm
bond market volatility.
Japan in April announced a $1.4 trillion stimulus program,
adding to central banks' efforts around the world to boost
economic conditions.
The lack of further action rattled investors, underscoring
worries about what will happen when the stimulus programs
eventually go away. At the same time, nervousness remains over
when the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow its measures, which have
been a significant driver of this year's stock market rally.
"This market has been fed by extremely supportive government
policies around the world," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City,
New Jersey.
"You're getting to that period where investors have to
recognize that these polices are beginning to wrap up."
S&P 500 futures fell 17 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dropped
123 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 28 points.
The news also sent U.S. Treasury yields higher with the
30-year yield rising to a fresh 14-month high, according to
Reuters data. The long bond last traded down 20/32
in price with a yield of 3.407 percent.
Shares of Lululemon Athletica slumped more
than 14 percent in premarket trading after the company's chief
executive said she will step down. The stock was down 14.8
percent at $70.14.
SoftBank Corp said it agreed with Sprint Nextel
Corp to raise its offer for the U.S. wireless carrier to
$21.6 billion from $20.1 billion. Sprint was up 2.8 percent at
$7.38.
The S&P 500 is up more than 15 percent since the start of
the year, but markets have been bumpier since comments from Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke last month sparked uncertainty over the
central bank's timeline for slowing its $85 billion a month bond
purchase program.
While the Bank of Japan left the door open to taking fresh
steps to calm markets if borrowing costs spike again, it did not
appear to assuage investors.
"The BOJ took some big steps and had some big changes but
now that they've done that, the market is looking for even
more," said Meckler.
Seasonality was also playing a part in Tuesday's weakness as
equities tend to have less direction in the summer months, he
said.
Dole Food jumped 24 percent to $12.65 after the
company received an unsolicited buyout offer from its chief
executive.
Catamaran Corp climbed after it signed a
10-year agreement with Cigna Corp. Catamaran rose 12.7
percent at $55.85.
Boeing raised its 20-year forecast for airplane
demand, saying airlines will need 35,280 new jets worth $4.8
trillion as the world's fleet doubles.
Investors will also be watching a hearing by a German court
on the legality of the European Central Bank's bond-buying
program.
On the economic calendar, wholesale inventories data for
April will be released at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Analysts expect
inventories rose 0.2 percent in April.