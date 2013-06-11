* BOJ keeps policy steady, disappointing investors
* Lululemon tumbles after CEO says to step down
* SoftBank raises offer for Sprint Nextel
* Dow down 0.7 pct, S&P down 0.9 pct, Nasdaq down 1 pct
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday
after Japan disappointed markets by holding its monetary policy
steady, stirring worries about the eventual decline in central
bank support that has fueled a big move in equities so far this
year.
The lack of further action rattled investors across asset
classes. U.S. Treasury yields hit fresh 14-month highs, the yen
rose sharply and equities dropped globally.
The reaction highlighted worries about what will happen when
the global stimulus programs eventually go away. Investors have
also become more nervous in recent weeks over when the U.S.
Federal Reserve may slow its measures, which have been a
significant driver of this year's stock market rally.
"Central banks have pushed many assets beyond the
fundamentals and created a great deal of volatility," said
Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in
Greenwich, Connecticut.
"Nobody really has an idea where the unwinding stops."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 130.82 points,
or 0.86 percent, to 15,107.77. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dropped 15.39 points, or 0.94 percent, to 1,627.42. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 34.82 points, or 1.00
percent, to 3,438.94.
Losses were felt broadly across sectors, with the financial
and materials groups leading the way down,
falling more than 1 percent each. The defensive utilities sector
fared relatively better, down just 0.5 percent.
With half an hour of trading underway, decliners had the
upper hand, beating advancers on the New York Stock Exchange by
2,639 to 207.
The Bank of Japan in April announced a $1.4 trillion
stimulus program, and while the central bank on Tuesday left the
door open to taking fresh steps to calm markets if borrowing
costs spike again, it did not appear to assuage investors.
The S&P 500 is up more than 15 percent since the start of
the year, but markets have been bumpier since comments from Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke last month sparked uncertainty over the
central bank's timeline for slowing its $85 billion a month bond
purchase program.
Some investors are starting to prepare for the Fed to cool
the pace of its bond buys by the end of the year.
Among individual companies, shares of Lululemon Athletica
<Lulu. o> slumped after the company's chief executive
said she will step down. The stock was down 15.5 percent at
$69.54.
SoftBank Corp said it agreed with Sprint Nextel
Corp to raise its offer for the U.S. wireless carrier to
$21.6 billion from $20.1 billion. Sprint was up 2.2 percent at
$7.34.
Dole Food <Dole. n> surged 20.1 percent to $12.25 after the
company received an unsolicited buyout offer from its chief
executive.