* BOJ keeps policy steady, disappointing investors
* Lululemon tumbles after CEO says to step down
* Dole Food jumps after CEO proposes buyout
* Dow off 0.4 pct, S&P down 0.6 pct, Nasdaq down 0.6 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stocks fell in a volatile
session on Tuesday after Japan's central bank disappointed
equity markets by holding steady its monetary policy.
Major indexes fell more than 1 percent after the open but
had shaved most of the losses by midday, only for the selling to
resume towards the session's end.
Financial and energy shares led the way down
on the S&P 500 while defensives including consumer staples
and telecom services fared better.
The decision by the Bank of Japan roiled markets across
asset classes as trades built around central bank support of
major economies have begun to unwind in the last weeks, sparking
volatility. U.S. Treasury yields hit fresh 14-month highs,
equities dropped globally and the yen soared.
Investors in U.S. markets have become more nervous in recent
weeks over when the Federal Reserve may slow its accommodative
measures, which have been a pillar of the S&P 500's performance
this year.
"A lot of what has fueled the rally in equity indexes has
been a combination of improvement in earnings and the economy,
but in the background there was always the idea that easy money
was helping elevate asset prices," said Kevin Caron, market
strategist at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
"We are now hearing from various central banks it is
possible that expectations for the future are needing to be
dampened down a little," he said. "By not following through with
more substantive easing, the BOJ adds to this, and weaker equity
markets around the world are reflecting this unease."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64.47 points or
0.42 percent, to 15,174.12, the S&P 500 lost 10.21 points
or 0.62 percent, to 1,632.6 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 22.33 points or 0.64 percent, to 3,451.44.
The Bank of Japan announced in April a $1.4 trillion
stimulus program, and while it left the door open to more action
if borrowing costs spike, that was not enough to appease
investors.
The S&P 500 is up about 15 percent since the start of the
year, but markets have been bumpier since comments from Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke last month sparked uncertainty over the
central bank's timeline for slowing its $85 billion a month bond
purchase program.
Among individual companies, shares of Lululemon Athletica
slumped 16.9 percent to $68.39 after the
company's chief executive said she will step down once a
replacement is found.
Dole Food Co jumped 22.3 percent to $12.47 after
the company received an unsolicited buyout offer from its chief
executive.
U.S.-traded shares of pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran
Corp jumped 10.5 percent to $53.77 as at least
six brokerages raised their price target on the Canadian company
after it signed a 10-year agreement with health insurer Cigna
Corp.
SoftBank Corp said it agreed with Sprint Nextel
Corp to raise its offer for the U.S. wireless carrier to
$21.6 billion from $20.1 billion. Sprint was up 2.5 percent at
$7.36.