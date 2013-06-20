* China, euro zone threaten U.S.-led economic recovery
* Ebix plunges after Goldman affiliate merger called off
* Forest keen to bid for Irish drugmaker Elan
* Indexes off: Dow, S&P 1.4 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. stocks fell 1 percent for
a second day on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke outlined the start of a wind-down of stimuli that has
been instrumental to the market's rally.
Bernanke said Wednesday the U.S. economy was expanding
strongly enough for the Federal Reserve to begin slowing the
pace of its bond-buying stimulus later this year.
His comments triggered selloffs in markets that have been
supported by the Fed's $85 billion monthly asset purchases,
including Treasuries and U.S. equities. The U.S. dollar rose,
its strength continuing into Thursday's session.
"The market tends to overshoot and will continue to do so.
We'll probably see an overreaction to this," said Art Hogan,
managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
Even as Bernanke painted a rosier picture of the U.S.
economy than some expected, weaker factory output in China and a
continued recession in the euro zone kept investors concerned
about global growth, adding to pressure on stock markets
worldwide.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits rose more than expected last week, but not enough to
signal a material shift from the recent pace of moderate job
growth.
"The data-dependant part (of Bernanke's remarks) should be
seen as a positive," said Hogan. But concern about Fed policy
"combined with the long-standing concern of a Chinese slowdown"
weighed on stock markets.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 211.3 points or
1.4 percent, to 14,900.89, the S&P 500 lost 22.8 points
or 1.4 percent, to 1,606.13 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 42.18 points or 1.23 percent, to 3,401.02..
The S&P 500 dropped below its 50-day moving average, a level
it has breached at the close on only one day this year, in
mid-April. It found support near 1,606, which is the 23.6
percent Fibonacci retracement of the index's sharp move from mid
November to May 22.
Specialty drugmaker Forest Laboratories Inc is among
a handful of companies interested in bidding for Irish drugmaker
Elan Corp Plc , two people familiar with the
situation said. Elan's Irish shares were up 5 percent but its
U.S.-traded shares shed 0.3 percent to $14.11, pressured by a
rally in the greenback.
Walt Disney shares fell 1.8 percent to $63.16 after
Goldman Sachs removed the stock from its "conviction buy" list.
Shares of Ebix Inc lost 42.5 percent to $11.35, a
day after the insurance software provider said that it and an
affiliate of Goldman Sachs would cancel their planned
merger after U.S regulators started an investigation into
allegations of misconduct at Ebix.
Resales of U.S. homes rose in May to the highest level in
3-1/2 years and prices jumped, a sign that the housing sector
recovery is gathering steam and could give the economy a
significant boost this year.