* S&P 500 breaches 50-day moving average, falls under 1,600
* All 10 S&P sectors lower, consumer staples weakest
* Analyst: selloff may not be justified, but could persist
* Indexes down: Dow 1.9 pct, S&P 2.2 pct, Nasdaq 2.1 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. stocks fell more than 2
percent in a broad selloff on Thursday, extending the previous
day's sharp decline as investors continued to fret over the
Federal Reserve's plan to begin winding down its stimulus
program later this year.
The S&P 500 was on track for its worst daily decline since
April 15, and its worst two-day decline in seven months. All 10
S&P sectors were sharply lower, with more than 90 percent of
stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange down on the day.
The index fell below its 50-day moving average, a key
technical measure of the recent trend in stocks. It closed below
that level on only one day this year, in mid-April, and a break
below it could add to selling pressure. It was also on track for
its first close under 1,600 since May 2.
The Fed's program has fueled market gains this year, sending
indexes repeatedly to all-time highs and contributing to a trend
where investors bought on dips, limiting equity declines. David
Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston,
said it wasn't clear that trend would persist.
"There's money leaving the market from people who were
convinced that the rally has been mostly attributable to the
Fed, and the rise on the 10-year yield is a concern since it
happened so quickly," he said. "It's too early to say whether
this represents a buying opportunity or if the weakness will
continue."
Bernanke on Wednesday said the central bank's policy of
buying $85 billion in bonds per month could start to ebb this
year if the economy is strong enough, with it possibly ending
next year.
"Remember that tapering would be a vote of confidence in the
market, which would be good news," said Joy, who helps oversee
$708 billion in assets. "And for the moment, the Fed is still
very accommodative, with things remaining data-dependent. Those
are signs that declines of this magnitude may not be justified."
Among the sectors getting hit hard were homebuilders, down 5
percent on concerns that higher borrowing rates will reduce
housing activity. That came even though sales of existing U.S.
homes rose in May to a three-and-a-half-year high.
Builder PulteGroup Inc fell 11 percent to $18.41 as
the biggest decliner on the S&P 500. Volume was heavy at about
150 percent of its average volume over the last 30 days.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 293.06
points, or 1.94 percent, at 14,819.13. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 35.15 points, or 2.16 percent, at
1,593.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 71.48
points, or 2.08 percent, at 3,371.72.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 18/32, with the yield at 2.4209 percent.
The S&P now sits about 4 percent below its all-time closing
high on May 21 of 1,669.16. Other markets around the world have
been hurt much more, with the MSCI's all-country world markets
index dropping 3.1 percent, its largest
single-day drop in 19 months. That index has lost 6.8 percent
from the May 21 close.
Each of the 10 S&P industry sectors fell more than 1 percent
with consumer staples leading the losses with a 2
percent drop. Kroger fell 5.1 percent after the company
said its sales growth missed expectations in the first quarter.
Energy shares were also sharply weaker, dropping alongside a
2.9 percent slump in the price of crude oil.
Walt Disney shares fell 2.7 percent to $62.59 after
Goldman Sachs removed the stock from its "conviction buy" list.
Shares of Ebix Inc lost 42.8 percent to $11.27, a
day after the insurance software provider said that it and an
affiliate of Goldman Sachs would cancel their planned
merger after U.S regulators started an investigation into
allegations of misconduct at Ebix.
On the upside, GameStop Corp jumped 6.6 percent to
$41.09 a day after Microsoft Corp said users of its
forthcoming Xbox One game console will be able to lend or sell
used disc-based games, a plus for GameStop's used games
business.