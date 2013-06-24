* Barrick Gold to lay off workers
* Keynote Systems to be acquired for $20 per share
* Futures off: Dow 116 pts, S&P 14.2 pts, Nasdaq 17.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Monday after the S&P 500 suffered its worst weekly decline in
two months, on concerns stimulus measures by the U.S. Federal
Reserve may be drawing to a close and a possible cash crunch in
China.
* Banking shares in China tumbled to their biggest daily
loss in almost four years after the People's Bank of China said
banks needed to do a better job of managing their cash and
lending as the central bank attempts to move the world's second
largest economy away from credit-driven investment.
* The S&P 500 has fallen 2.3 percent in June, putting
the benchmark S&P index on track for its worst monthly
performance since May 2012. The index is down 4.6 percent from
its all-time closing high reached on May 21.
* Concerns the Fed may be planning to reduce its stimulus
pushed up yields on 10-year Treasuries to 2.6
percent, its highest level since August 2011.
* S&P 500 futures lost 14.2 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures declined
116 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 17.75 points.
* Barrick Gold Corp will lay off up to a
third of its corporate staff at its headquarters in Toronto and
other offices, sources said, as the world's top bullion producer
intensifies a downsizing plan amid a slump in the price of gold.
U.S.-listed shares dipped 1.7 percent to $16.61 in premarket
trade.
* Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc has restarted
some operations at the world's second biggest copper mine after
receiving approval from the Indonesian government.
* China's Sinopec Group has agreed to buy Marathon Oil
Corp's Angolan offshore oil and gas field for $1.52
billion, Asia's largest refiner producer said.
* Keynote Systems Inc said it had agreed to be
acquired by an affiliate of private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC
for about $395 million, or $20 per share.
* European shares extended losses and hit a session low, led
by mining stocks on fresh concerns about falling demand from
China.