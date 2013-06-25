* Durable goods data tops expectations
* Lennar posts revenue climb
* Walgreen slips after earnings
* Futures up: Dow 93 pts, S&P 12 pts, Nasdaq 21.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stocks were poised for a
higher open on Tuesday, indicating the S&P 500 may stem its
recent slide after comments from central bankers in the U.S. and
China eased recent concerns about a credit crunch and an end to
stimulus measures.
The People's Bank of China said it would not press banks too
greatly in its efforts to curb easy credit as it sought to ease
worries of a possible banking crisis.
The S&P 500 on Monday closed at its lowest level
since April 22 after China's central bank said the country's
banks need to do a better job of managing their cash and due to
continued worries about a reduction in stimulus measures from
the U.S. Federal Reserve.
But equities pared losses late in the session after two Fed
officials downplayed the notion of an imminent end to monetary
stimulus. The benchmark S&P index has fallen 4.8 percent since
the Fed signaled last week that it may begin to lessen stimulus
should its economic forecasts hold true, including a 1.4 percent
drop the day of the announcement.
"Equities have had a healthy pullback. Ultimately, the Fed
exit should be good for equities but it's going to be a
difficult transition," said Troy Gayeski, Partner and Senior
Portfolio Manager at SkyBridge Capital in New York.
Adding support was data showing durable goods orders
increased 3.6 percent in May, above the 3 percent forecast, the
latest signs of a pick-up in economic activity.
S&P 500 futures rose 12 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 92
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 21.75 points.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of house prices in 20
metropolitan areas gained 1.7 percent on a seasonally adjusted
basis, topping forecasts for 1.2 percent, indicating the housing
recovery continues to gain momentum.
New home sales data for May is expected along with June
consumer confidence at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a
Reuters survey forecast home sales at a total of 462,000
annualized units compared with 454,000 in April. Consumer
confidence is expected to show a reading of 75.4 against the
76.2 announced in May.
Lennar Corp climbed 4.6 percent to $36.60 in
premarket trade after the No. 3 U.S. homebuilder reported a 53
percent jump in quarterly revenue as it sold more homes at
higher prices, and said orders rose 27 percent.
Walgreen Co fell 6.4 percent to $45 in premarket
trade after reporting weaker-than-expected results, citing slow
front-end sales and a challenging economy.
Barnes & Noble Inc slumped 10.2 percent to $16.90
before the opening bell after the largest U.S. bookstore chain
reported its quarterly net loss more than doubled.