* Mining stocks under pressure as gold tumbles
* General Mills slips after results
* Futures up: Dow 50 pts, S&P 6.2 pts, Nasdaq 14.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday, indicating the S&P 500 may build on its biggest
gain in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, on the back of
stronger-than-expected economic data.
* The S&P 500 rose nearly 1 percent Tuesday, its most
since June 13, as data on durable goods orders, sales of new
homes and consumer confidence all topped analysts' expectations
and the People's Bank of China eased concerns about a possible
banking crisis in the world's second-largest economy.
* Still, the benchmark S&P index remains down 3.9 percent
since the Fed signaled last week that it may begin to rein in
its stimulus efforts should its economic forecasts hold.
* The final estimate of first quarter gross domestic product
is due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey
forecast a 2.4 percent annualized pace of growth, the same as
the preliminary estimate for the quarter.
* Gold stocks were under pressure as the precious metal fell
to its lowest in almost three years, putting it on course for a
record quarterly loss, as sturdy U.S. economic data supported
fears the Federal Reserve will soon end ultra-loose monetary
policy. U.S.-listed shares of Gold Fields Ltd dropped
6.3 percent to $4.76 and Barrick Gold Corp lost 4.6
percent to $15.37 in premarket trading.
* S&P 500 futures rose 6.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 50
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 14.5 points.
* General Mills slipped 0.7 percent to $48 in light
premarket trading after the food manufacturer reported
fourth-quarter earnings and provided its outlook for 2014.
* Other S&P 500 companies expected to report earnings on
Wednesday include Bed, Bath & Beyond Inc, Monsanto Co
and Paychex Inc.
* European shares were on track for their biggest two-day
gain since April, after a month-long downward trend, thanks to
robust U.S. data.
* Asian shares turned around a four-day losing streak and
rose on Wednesday after China's central bank assured it will
offer funds to banks if needed, but lingering fears of a credit
crunch and slower loan growth continued to drive selling of
Shanghai shares.