* Below-forecast GDP read eases stimulus concerns
* Mining stocks under pressure as gold tumbles
* Adobe and Microsoft rise on analyst upgrades
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. stocks advanced for a
second straight day on Wednesday as a weak reading on economic
growth had the effect of easing concerns that the Federal
Reserve would soon begin to lessen its stimulus.
The economy grew 1.8 percent in the first quarter, according
to the final read on gross domestic product, well below
expectations for 2.4 percent growth.
While the data is backward-looking and covers a period when
the economy was impacted by government sequestration, analysts
said it could weigh on the Fed as it considers whether the
economy is strong enough for it to start scaling back its
monetary stimulus.
A benefit of the weaker-than-expected report "is that
despite all the rhetoric and fear about tapering, this will keep
the Fed firmly planted in stimulus, which is a positive for the
market," said Michael Mullaney, chief investment officer at
Fiduciary Trust Co in Boston.
Markets have been closely tethered to the central bank's
bond-buying program, advancing to a series of record highs as
investors bet it would remain in place, and then dropping
dramatically on hints the bond buying could be scaled back.
The S&P 500 is down 3 percent since June 19, when the Fed
signaled it may begin to scale back its stimulus efforts should
its economic forecasts hold. That litmus test has created
something of a paradox, as investors view strong data as an
indicator the Fed could scale back, which could have an adverse
impact on future growth.
The weak GDP report "is another example of bad news being
good news," said Mullaney, who helps oversee $9.5 billion.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 85.37 points,
or 0.58 percent, at 14,845.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 8.14 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,596.17. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.43 points, or 0.58
percent, at 3,367.31.
The S&P has gained 1.8 percent over the past two sessions,
its best two-day rally in three weeks. Prior to the current
rally, Fed concerns sparked a massive sell-off; last week was
the S&P's worst since April.
Tuesday's rally came after the People's Bank of China eased
concerns about a possible banking crisis in the world's
second-largest economy. Data on durable goods, new home sales
and consumer confidence also added to the positive tone.
Tech companies advanced following bullish analyst
commentary. Adobe Systems Inc rose 3.2 percent to
$45.79 after Jefferies & Co upgraded the stock to "buy" from
"hold," citing expectations for more new users, while Microsoft
Corp climbed 1.2 percent to $34.02 after Morgan Stanley
raised its rating on the software company to "overweight."
On the downside, gold stocks were under pressure as the
precious metal fell to its lowest in almost three years, putting
it on course for a record quarterly loss.
U.S.-listed shares of Gold Fields Ltd dropped 5.3
percent to $4.81 and Barrick Gold Corp lost 4.9 percent
to $15.32. Newmont Mining was one of the biggest
decliners on the S&P 500, losing 4.6 percent to $27.60. The
NYSEArca gold bugs index, comprising a basket of unhedged
gold stocks, declined 4.3 percent.
Apollo Group was the biggest decliner on the S&P,
shedding 5.3 percent to $18.36 a day after reporting its
third-quarter results.
Monsanto Co fell 1.7 percent to $99.66 after the
seed company posted a drop in quarterly profits.
General Mills slipped 0.4 percent to $48.13 after
giving a forecast for the new fiscal year that fell shy of
expectations, even as its quarterly profit was in line with
estimates.
As the market nears the end of the second quarter, equities
may also receive a boost from "window dressing," the practice of
fund managers selling underperforming stocks and buying
outperformers to enhance the appearance of their portfolios.