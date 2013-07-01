* S&P 500 adds to gains after strongest first half since
1998
* Profit-taking late in the day pulls indexes off session
highs
* Onyx Pharma soars, company considers selling itself
* Zynga shares jump after report that new exec may be hired
* Dow up 0.4 pct, S&P 500 up 0.5 pct, Nasdaq up 0.9 pct
(Updates close with S&P's best-performing sectors, Procter &
Gamble, Citigroup, Netflix, Apple and more on Zynga)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 1 U.S. stocks ended higher on the
first day of the third quarter on Monday, supported by signs of
strength in manufacturing and construction sectors. But the
major U.S. stock indexes pulled back from their session highs
late in the day as investors sold some shares to book profits.
The S&P 500, which rose as much as 1.27 percent
earlier in the day, ended just 0.54 percent higher. But the
gains followed the S&P's rally of 12.6 percent in the first six
months of 2013. That marked the strongest first half of the year
since 1998 for the benchmark S&P 500.
"We've had a couple days of pretty good moves, and on Friday
and today, you've had some intraday profit-taking," said Rick
Meckler, president of hedge fund, LibertyView Capital Management
LLC, in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Wall Street has been showing signs of stabilization in the
past week after a selloff that was triggered by concerns that
the Federal Reserve's bond-buying policy, which has partly
fueled this year's rally in equities, would end sooner than
expected. June was the S&P 500's first negative month since
October.
"Certainly people who were caught in the downdraft had a
chance to buy either down there (when markets sold off) or
recover and lighten up a little bit," Meckler said.
Among the S&P 500's 10 industrial sectors, the telecom and
utilities sectors were the decliners of the day. The S&P telecom
sector index slipped 0.1 percent. The S&P utilities
sector index lost 1.3 percent.
The day's early rally was bolstered by data from the
Institute for Supply Management that showed U.S. manufacturing
activity grew in June, rebounding from an unexpected contraction
in May. Construction spending neared a four-year high in May,
according to the Commerce Department.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.36 points,
or 0.44 percent, to end at 14,974.96. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index advanced 8.68 points, or 0.54 percent, to finish
at 1,614.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 31.24
points, or 0.92 percent, to close at 3,434.49.
The S&P's best-performing sectors included non-cyclical
consumer goods and services, industrials and technology. Shares
of Procter & Gamble, the world's largest household
products maker, rose 1.3 percent to $78.02.
The S&P financial index gained 0.5 percent.
Citigroup shares rose 0.6 percent to $48.25 after the bank
said it agreed to pay $968 million to settle claims that it left
U.S.-owned mortgage guarantor Fannie Mae on the hook
for home loans the agency would not have knowingly guaranteed.
Netflix, up 6.3 percent at $224.28, and Apple
, up 3.2 percent at $409.22, helped lift the Nasdaq.
There was no obvious catalyst for the rally in Netflix shares
although the company announced an exclusive multi-year streaming
deal to provide "New Girl," a hit comedy on Fox, to its U.S.
customers. Earlier on Monday, Raymond James raised its
recommendation on Apple's stock to "strong buy" from
"outperform."
MORE VOLATILITY AHEAD
While investor fears that the Fed may take an early exit
from its stimulus efforts have faded for now, analysts say the
eventual transition to a no-stimulus environment is expected to
result in more volatility.
"I still believe the market is trying to figure out how to
price in slightly higher interest rates, even if rate increases
from the Federal Reserve are still at least a year away," said
Randy Frederick, managing director of active trading and
derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in
Austin, Texas.
Frederick added that since the monthly nonfarm payrolls data
will coincide with the weekly jobless claims report this week,
investors should "be prepared for a volatile move an hour before
market open" on Friday.
In corporate news, Jefferies & Co raised its price target on
Tesla Motors' stock to $130 from $70, saying the
electric car maker was on track to deliver 21,000 Model S cars
in 2013. Tesla's stock shot up 9.2 percent to $117.18.
Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc surged 51.3 percent to
$131.33 after the company said it was considering selling
itself, though it had rejected a roughly $10 billion bid from
Amgen Inc. Canaccord Genuity raised its price target on
the stock to $140 from $105.
In other pharmaceutical-related news, Insmed Inc
tumbled 18.7 percent to $9.72 after its experimental lung
infection drug fared no better than a competing one developed by
Novartis AG in a lung function test.
Shares of games publisher Zynga Inc soared after a
report by AllThingsD that the company could replace its Chief
Executive Mark Pincus with Microsoft Corp executive Don
Mattrick, possibly as early as late Monday. Zynga shares jumped
10.4 percent to $3.07.
Zynga said after the closing bell that Mattrick, who heads
Microsoft's Xbox business, has been appointed to replace Pincus
as CEO, effective July 8.
About 6 billion shares exchanged hands on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and NYSE MKT, slightly below the daily
average so far this year of about 6.4 billion.
Advancing issues outpaced decliners by a ratio of about 7 to
3 on the NYSE. On the Nasdaq, about 18 stocks rose for every
seven that fell.
(Editing by Jan Paschal)