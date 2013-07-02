* Volatility expected before Friday's payroll report
* Fed's Dudley to speak about national economic conditions
* Ford Motor shares rise after June car sales data
* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P 500 up 0.4 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Alison Griswold
NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. stocks rose for a second
day on Tuesday, helped by strong June car sales, while concerns
receded about the Federal Reserve's plans to pare its massive
bond-buying program.
Shares of automakers Ford Motor Co and rival General
Motors rose after the companies reported strong sales
last month. Ford said the overall U.S. auto industry will report
its best monthly sales rate since December 2007.
Ford's stock advanced 1.8 percent to $16.02 after the
automaker said June U.S. car sales rose 13.4 percent. Shares of
GM added 0.6 percent to $34.21. Both stocks were less than 1
percent away from 52-week highs.
Nine of the 10 S&P 500 industry sector indexes were higher,
led by advances in energy, financials and tech. SW Energy Co
and Baker Hughes Inc ranked among the S&P 500's
biggest gainers.
Trading probably will be light this week, with U.S. markets
closing early on Wednesday and all of Thursday for Independence
Day. The lower volume and shortened week could limit gains until
the government's release of the June non-farm payrolls report on
Friday. Economists have forecast an increase of 165,000 jobs.
"We're finally getting a breath of fresh air, some relief,
after two weeks of taper drama," said Brian Battle, director of
trading at Performance Trust Capital Partners in Chicago.
"I think a lot of leverage is out of the Street, a lot of
speculation is out of the market, and I think it's going to be
quiet until we get to the unemployment number on Friday."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 39.60 points,
or 0.26 percent, at 15,014.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.91 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,620.87. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.78 points, or 0.31
percent, at 3,445.27.
Volatility jumped two weeks ago after the Fed said it
expected to reduce its $85 billion a month of bond buying that
has helped drive the U.S. stock market's rally this year. Since
those comments, several Fed officials have said the central bank
would not bring an imminent end to its monetary stimulus,
helping stabilize the market.
William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, will speak at
12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT) about national economic conditions. His
comments will be scrutinized for clues on when the Fed will
begin to scale back its quantitative easing.
Stocks surged in the first five months of the year, then
slid in June on concerns that the Fed would begin reining in its
$85 billion in monthly bond purchases. The S&P 500 is about 3
percent below its May 21 record closing high of 1,669.16.
Shares of alcoholic beverage company Constellation Brands
Inc fell 2.8 percent to $51.66 after its first-quarter
earnings and revenue missed expectations.
Sources said Pfizer Inc and Novartis AG
may make preliminary bids for Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
On Sunday, Onyx turned down a roughly $10 billion offer from
Amgen Inc.
Onyx jumped 2.4 percent to $134.50, after gaining more than
50 percent in Monday's session.
Zynga Inc shares rose 8.8 percent to $3.34 after
the company named Don Mattrick, the head of Microsoft's
Xbox business, its chief executive.
(Reporting by Alison Griswold; Additional reporting by Ryan
Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)