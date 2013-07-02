* Volatility expected before Friday's payroll report
* Ford Motor shares rise after June car sales data
* Dow off 0.4 pct, S&P 500 off 0.3 pct, Nasdaq down 0.4 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Alison Griswold
NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. stocks dipped in afternoon
trading Tuesday as declines in industrial and technology shares
eroded earlier gains.
Wall Street had opened higher and continued to rise on
strong June car sales data and as concerns receded about the
Federal Reserve's plans to pare its massive bond-buying program.
But those gains were shed in afternoon trading and the S&P
500 lost steam after bumping against its 50-day moving average.
"We are in a really weak market as far as volume (is
concerned), so it wouldn't take much to move the market either
way. And we're in a neutral technical range where we're just
going sideways," said Dave Chojnacki, market technician at
Street One Financial in Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania.
Shares of automakers Ford Motor Co rose after it and
rival General Motors reported strong sales last month.
Ford said the overall U.S. auto industry will report its best
monthly sales rate since December 2007.
Ford's stock advanced 2.8 percent to $16.18 after the
automaker said June U.S. car sales rose 13.4 percent. Shares of
GM rose 0.4 percent to $34.15.
Trading is expected to be light for the rest of this week,
with U.S. markets closing early on Wednesday and all of Thursday
for Independence Day, a day before the release of the June
non-farm payrolls report. Economists have forecast an increase
of 165,000 jobs.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 63.47
points, or 0.42 percent, at 14,911.49. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.39 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,610.57.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 12.34 points, or
0.36 percent, at 3,422.15.
Volatility jumped two weeks ago after the Fed said it
expected to reduce its $85 billion a month of bond buying that
has helped drive the U.S. stock market's rally this year. Since
those comments, several Fed officials have said the central bank
would not prematurely end its monetary stimulus, which has
helped stabilize the market.
The S&P 500 is more than 3 percent below its May 21 record
closing high of 1,669.16. Small caps have closed within a hair's
breadth of all-time highs reached in May. The S&P Small-Cap 600
is 0.8 percent below its all-time closing high, and the
Russell 2000 is 1.1 percent below its best close.
The recent outperformance by stocks with smaller market
capitalizations and higher volatility points to a belief that
the recent rise in interest rates is constructive, despite the
S&P overall edging lower, according to a Monday note from
Goldman Sachs strategists.
"The negative performance at the index level has been driven
more by positioning and policy uncertainty than a deteriorating
view on economic growth," they wrote.
William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, on Tuesday
repeated comments made last week, saying the central bank is
likely to support the economic recovery for some time.
Shares of alcoholic beverage company Constellation Brands
Inc fell 5.5 percent to $50.18 after its first-quarter
earnings and revenue missed expectations.
Sources said Pfizer Inc and Novartis AG
may make preliminary bids for Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
On Sunday, Onyx turned down a roughly $10 billion offer from
Amgen Inc. Onyx rose 2.5 percent to
$134.67, after gaining more than 50 percent in Monday's session.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan
Paschal and Bernadette Baum)