* June payroll report comes in above forecasts
* Markets may be volatile with light post-holiday volume
* Investors watching situation in Egypt for oil impact
* Futures up: Dow 165 points, S&P 18.6 points, Nasdaq 29
points
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to gains of more than 1 percent at the open on Friday as
June payrolls data was much stronger than expected.
About 195,000 jobs were added in the month, above
expectations for 165,000. There were also positive revisions to
previous months, though the unemployment rate ticked up to 7.6
percent from 7.5 percent.
"Markets were braced for an upside surprise, and I think
this exceeded even that optimism," said Scott Brown, chief
economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Analysts had been looking to the report for insight into
when the Federal Reserve might begin to slow its bond-buying
stimulus program, which it has said it would do if economic
growth and employment data meet its targets.
Over the past few weeks, markets have sold off on bullish
data on the theory that it would mean a quicker end to stimulus.
However, recent comments from Fed officials have assuaged
concerns that a slowing in the Fed's $85 billion monthly bond
buying was imminent.
"The initial reaction in the markets does look like good
news is good news," said Brown.
S&P 500 futures rose 18.6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 165
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 29 points.
Futures added to gains after the payroll report, but had
been sharply higher throughout the pre-market session, taking a
cue from overseas trading.
On Thursday, when U.S. markets were closed for the Fourth of
July holiday, European shares jumped more than 2 percent after
central banks in Britain and the euro zone signaled that they
were holding steady with their stimulus.
"The payroll report is the most important data we've had in
a month for what the Fed will do, but that Europe is keeping its
easy money stance makes for a hugely bullish fundamental
backdrop no matter what," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of
Sarhan Capital in New York.
Trading volume could be light on Friday with many traders
still away from the office after the July 4 holiday, and the low
participation could lead to more volatile markets.
Cyclical shares, which are tied to the pace of economic
growth, are likely to show the biggest reaction to the data.
Bank of America and Citigroup Inc rose in
premarket trading.
The S&P 500 is down 3.2 percent from its May 21 record
closing high of 1,669.16. The benchmark index has been unable to
close above its 50-day moving average since June 20, a level
which is now at 1,624.68.
"If we get above the 50-day, that would probably result in
even more gains as technical-based buying comes into the
market," Sarhan said.
U.S. crude futures rose 0.8 percent, hovering at
14-month highs. While the jobs report could give a clue on
demand prospects for oil, investors are also watching unrest in
Egypt, which could cause a further price spike on supply
concerns.
Prices jumped early Friday after Egypt's army said its
troops were 'on alert' in the provinces of Suez and South Sinai.
In company news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
has filed a lawsuit accusing unnamed defendants of insider
trading in Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc call options before
the drugmaker publicly rejected a takeover bid by larger rival
Amgen Inc and put itself up for sale.