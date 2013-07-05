(Corrects previous month's unemployment rate in 2nd paragraph)
* June payroll report comes in above forecasts
* Markets may be volatile with light post-holiday volume
* Investors watching situation in Egypt for oil impact
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 percent, S&P 0.5 percent, Nasdaq 0.5
percent
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stocks rose in early
trading on Friday as U.S. June payrolls data came in much
stronger than expected, though investors questioned what the
report meant for the timing of the Federal Reserve's stimulus
program.
About 195,000 jobs were added in the month, above
expectations for 165,000. There were also positive revisions to
previous months, and the unemployment rate held steady at 7.6
percent. Analysts were looking for it to move to 7.5 percent.
Analysts had been looking to the report for insight into
when the Fed might begin to slow its quantitative easing
bond-buying stimulus program, which it has said it would do if
economic growth and employment data meet its targets.
While stock futures initially jumped more than 1 percent
after the report, they subsequently cut about half of those
gains. Still, sectors tied to the pace of economic growth
advanced. Bank of America Corp added 1 percent to $12.96
while Citigroup Inc was up 1.4 percent to $48.36.
The number "should by rights send Wall Street's bulls
rampaging, but the market's addiction to QE may yet hold them
back," said Alister Gaines, director of CDC Wealth Management in
Edinburgh.
"The odds of the Fed starting to taper QE in September as
planned have just shortened - and the markets know it."
Over the past few weeks, markets have sold off on bullish
data on the theory that it would mean a quicker end to stimulus.
However, recent comments from Fed officials have assuaged
concerns that a slowing in the Fed's $85 billion monthly bond
buying was imminent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 74.95 points,
or 0.50 percent, at 15,063.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 8.27 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,623.68. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.31 points, or 0.50
percent, at 3,460.98.
The S&P 500 is down 2.8 percent from its May 21 record
closing high of 1,669.16. The benchmark index has been unable to
close above its 50-day moving average since June 20, a level
which is now at 1,624.68.
Wall Street has been closely tethered to central bank
policy, and was also boosted after central banks in Britain and
the euro zone signaled that they were holding steady with their
stimulus. The comments came on Thursday, when U.S. markets were
closed for the Fourth of July holiday.
Trading volume could be light on Friday with many traders
still away from the office after the holiday, and the low
participation could lead to more volatile markets.
U.S. crude futures rose 0.3 percent, hovering at
14-month highs. While the jobs report could give a clue on
demand prospects for oil, investors are also watching unrest in
Egypt, which could cause a further price spike on supply
concerns.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)