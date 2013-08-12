* S&P 500 down for four of the past five sessions
* Apple seen unveiling new iPhone next month
* Tesla Motors falls in premarket after downgrade
* Futures down: Dow 56 pts, S&P 6.6 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 12 U.S. stock index futures were
lower on Monday, indicating the previous week's decline would
continue as investors found few reasons to buy.
The S&P 500 has fallen in four of the past five sessions,
receding from record levels as uncertainty over the timing to
the end of the Federal Reserve's stimulus policy has weighed on
sentiment. Also, mixed economic data and the winding down of the
earnings season have offered few catalysts for traders.
Recently several Fed officials have indicated the central
bank will likely cut back on its program next month as long as
economic growth meets its forecasts. Many investors are
concerned the economy will stall without the Fed's intervention,
which has helped fuel the S&P's gain of nearly 19 percent in
2013.
"This is a back and fill after the remarkable move we've
seen this year, and that's healthy," said Chris Bertelsen, chief
investment officer of Global Financial Private Capital in
Sarasota, Florida.
"There's a lot of hand-wringing about the Fed, and that's
being exaggerated in a period with little else to trade off of."
Chinese shares rose to a two-month high as the South China
Morning Post reported that authorities in Beijing were offering
stimulus to key cities and provinces to bolster a slowing
economy.
"It looks like a bottom is being put in China, and I take
heart at that," said Bertelsen, who helps oversee $2.1 billion.
"Investors have been very negative about China, so this is very
positive."
S&P 500 futures fell 6.6 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 56
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures slid 11 points.
Shares of Apple Inc will be in focus after
technology blog AllThingsD reported the company was expected to
present a redesigned iPhone in September. Shares added 0.3
percent to $455.99 in light premarket action.
Vical Inc shares plummeted 60 percent to $1.43 in
premarket trading after the company said it would stop
developing its cancer therapy Allovectin after a late-stage
trial failed to show that the treatment was significantly better
than chemotherapy.
Rockwell Collins Inc agreed to buy Arinc Inc, an
aerospace communications firm, for $1.39 billion from Carlyle
Group LP.
Tesla Motors Inc dipped 1.3 percent to $151
premarket after Lazard downgraded the stock to "neutral" from
"buy."
Earnings season is winding down, with 446 companies in the
S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 68 percent have exceeded
analysts' expectations, slightly above the 67 percent beat rate
over the past four quarters, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Sysco Corp is the only S&P 500 company scheduled to
report quarterly results on Monday. There are no major economic
indicators on tap.
U.S. stocks fell on Friday, posting their biggest weekly
decline since June, as investors focused on the timing of the
Federal Reserve action.