By Havovi Cooper
NEW YORK, Aug 12 U.S. stock were little changed
on Monday after trimming losses, although the Nasdaq composite
index rose slightly on gains by Apple and BlackBerry.
Many traders are away on holiday in August, contributing to
low trading volume, which can amplify market volatility. Last
week the market had some of its lightest trading so far this
year.
The S&P 500 has now dropped for five of the past six
sessions from recent record levels because of uncertainty about
the Federal Reserve's timetable for reducing bond purchases. The
index posted its biggest weekly fall since mid-June last week.
"There are very few negative catalysts, but there's also a
lack of positive catalysts," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief
economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York. He noted
general improvement in expectations for global growth due to
reduced fears of a slowdown in China and recent positive
surprises in European economic figures.
U.S.-listed shares of smartphone maker BlackBerry
rose 5.7 percent to $10.30 after the company said it had set up
a committee to explore strategic alternatives that could include
joint ventures, partnerships or a sale of the company.
Shares of Apple Inc, the world's largest
technology company, rose 2.5 percent to $465.86 after technology
blog AllThingsD reported that the company is expected to present
its redesigned iPhone in September.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 13.83 points,
or 0.09 percent, at 15,439.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 0.42 point, or 0.02 percent, at 1,691.00. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.79 points, or 0.32
percent, at 3,671.89.
Several Fed officials have said the central bank could cut
back on its bond-buying as early as next month if the economy
continues to improve. The Fed's policy of keeping interest rates
near zero has helped fueled the S&P's gain of nearly 19 percent
in 2013.
Steinway Musical Instruments the manufacturer of
pianos, saxophones and trumpets said it received a $38-per-share
buyout offer from an investment firm it did not identify,
topping an earlier bid by Kohlberg & Co. Shares of Steinway shot
up 8.5 percent to $39.
Vical Inc shares plummeted 58 percent to $1.50 after
the company said it would stop developing cancer therapy
Allovectin after a late-stage trial failed. The stock was one of
the most actively traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
Tesla Motors Inc dipped 4 percent to $146 after
Lazard downgraded the stock.
Food company Sysco Corp shares fell 4.8 percent to
$33.34 after reporting its fourth-quarter results.