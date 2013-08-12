* BlackBerry soars; company exploring strategic options
* Options activity shows near-term hedging increasing:
Credit Suisse
* Indexes: Dow down 0.2 pct; S&P down 0.3 pct; Nasdaq up 0.1
pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 12 The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes
fell on Monday, extending losses from Wall Street's worst week
since June last week, but Apple and BlackBerry kept the Nasdaq
index afloat.
Trading volume was light as many traders were away on
holiday in August, amplifying market swings. In addition, the
earnings period is drawing to a close as the market enters a
seasonally slow period.
Last week, the market had some of its lightest trading
volume of the year. But hedging activity picked up in the
options market as traders brace for a short-term decline in
equities, according to Credit Suisse.
"While we're seeing increased near-term hedging going into
September's (Federal Reserve) meeting, the option market is
becoming more constructive on the medium-term market outlook,"
said Mandy Xu, equity derivatives strategist at Credit Suisse in
New York.
The Fed's policy has helped fueled the S&P's gain of nearly
19 percent in 2013. The Fed is seen as moving toward reducing
its stimulus in the form of $85 billion in monthly bond
purchases, causing some investors to take a step back from
stocks.
Some Fed officials have said the U.S. central bank could
begin scaling back its quantitative easing next month if the
economy continues to improve.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.67
points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,392.84. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.78 points, or 0.28 percent, at
1,686.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.78
points, or 0.10 percent, at 3,663.89.
U.S.-listed shares of smartphone maker BlackBerry
rose 12 percent to $10.90 after the company said it had set up a
committee to explore a possible sale or partnership. The stock
was the most actively traded on Nasdaq on Monday.
Shares of Apple Inc, the world's largest
technology company, rose 2.4 percent to $465 after technology
blog AllThingsD reported that the company is expected to present
its redesigned iPhone in September.
Steinway Musical Instruments, the manufacturer of
pianos, saxophones and trumpets, said it received a
$38-per-share buyout offer from an investment firm it did not
identify, topping an earlier bid by Kohlberg & Co. Shares of
Steinway rose 8.6 percent to $39.34.
Vical Inc shares plummeted 56 percent to $1.50
after the company said it would stop developing cancer therapy
Allovectin after a late-stage trial failed. The stock was one of
the most actively traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
Tesla Motors Inc dipped 4.2 percent to $146.60
after Lazard downgraded the stock.