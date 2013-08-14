* Wall Street struggles for direction, volume has been low
* Europe shows signs of momentum, France out of recession
* Deere shares jump in premarket trading after results
* Futures down: Dow 20 pts, S&P 2.7 pts, Nasdaq 3.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 14 U.S. stock index futures were
mostly flat on Wednesday as investors found few reasons to make
big bets with equities near all-time highs and little clarity
over Federal Reserve policy.
* Wall Street has struggled for direction recently, with the
S&P 500 trading in a narrow range over the past month. During
that period, the index has only closed once with a move greater
than 1 percent.
* Trading volume has been among the lowest of the year, with
earnings season winding down and economic indicators presenting
a mixed view of economic growth. Currently, the S&P is less than
1 percent away from its all-time high.
* On Tuesday, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said the
U.S. central bank could begin reducing its bond-buying stimulus
as early as next month, though data has been too mixed to
outline a detailed exit strategy.
* Equities have been closely tethered to Fed policy, and
many investors are worried that economic growth may lose
momentum without the Fed's intervention. Many traders may wait
to adjust positions until there is more clarity on when the
program could begin to slow.
* July producer prices, to be released at 8:30 a.m. EDT
(1230 GMT), are seen rising 0.3 percent.
* S&P 500 futures fell 2.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 20
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 3.75 points.
* Overseas markets were stronger, with both China and Europe
seeing a string of encouraging economic indicators. European
shares rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday, extending a
seven-week rally after data showed France pulled out of
recession in the second quarter, while Germany posted its
largest expansion in more than a year.
* Deere & Co rose 2.5 percent to $86 in premarket
trading after the company reported third-quarter earnings and
sales that beat expectations.
* Shares of Apple Inc will remain in focus a day
after activist investor Carl Icahn tweeted that he had built a
"large position" in the stock and talked to CEO Tim Cook about a
larger stock buyback.
* The news pushed shares of the tech titan to a multi-month
high on Tuesday, and shares extended those gains in premarket
trading Wednesday, rising 1.2 percent to $495.50.
* Zynga Inc announced the departure late Tuesday of
several senior executives, including Chief Operating Officer
David Ko.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after strong economic data,
including retail sales, while Apple boosted the Nasdaq.