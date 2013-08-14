* Fed's Bullard says wait for more data before tapering
* Macy's shares fall after sales, earnings disappoint
* J.C. Penney shares spike on report sales improving in Aug
* Cisco's comment on growth outlook after close hurts tech
* Indexes: Dow off 0.7 pct; S&P off 0.5 pct; Nasdaq off 0.4
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 14 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday,
with the Dow industrials posting the worst day since late June,
as investors speculated when the Federal Reserve might begin to
reduce its ultra-loose monetary policy, which has helped propel
stocks to record highs.
Trading volume has been low as the earnings season winds
down and economic indicators present a mixed view, complicating
predictions of the Fed's next policy action. The Fed has been
buying $85 billion in bonds each month to keep interest rates
low. Some analysts expect the Fed to start tapering bond
purchases as early as September if data shows the economy is
improving.
Wednesday's decline accelerated in the final hour of trading
after a top Fed official said the U.S. central bank, which meets
again in September, should have more evidence about the economy
and inflation before it can make a decision.
"There is a growing consensus that individual data points
don't really matter at this point and that the Fed has made up
its mind to have completed the bond purchases by the middle of
next year," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at
Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
Retail stocks were among the day's top decliners after
Macy's Inc department store reported an unexpected decline
in sales and blamed hesitation by consumers to spend on
non-essential items. Shares of Macy's fell 4.5
percent to $46.33. Rival Nordstrom Inc lost 1.1 percent
to $59.54.
But shares of retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc jumped
late in the session on high volume - 37 percent of trading in
Penney's stock came in the last 10 minutes. The stock ended up
3.4 percent at $13.11. The New York Post said on Twitter that
same-store sales are positive so far this month, citing sources.
Apple was another stand-out as the stock extended
gains for a second day, ending up 1.8 percent at $498.50 after
topping $500 a share. On Tuesday, investor Carl Icahn, using
Twitter, said that he has a large position in Apple.
Hedge fund filings with regulators also showed
that Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors took a stake in Apple.
After the closing bell, shares of Cisco Systems Inc
fell more than 9 percent to $23.97. The network equipment marker
said it would cut 4,000 jobs, or 5 percent of its work force.
Chief Executive John Chambers said the company aims to reduce
costs and refocus on areas of growth in the face of uncertain
demand for its networking equipment.
The bleak outlook from Cisco weighed on other tech
companies, like competitor Juniper Networks Inc, which
fell 4 percent to $20.25 in extended trade. Hewlett-Packard
fell 1.3 percent to $26.83 and Ciena lost 2.1
percent to $22.02.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 113.35
points, or 0.73 percent, at 15,337.66. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 8.77 points, or 0.52 percent, at
1,685.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 15.17 points,
or 0.41 percent, at 3,669.27.
The S&P 500, which has fallen six out of the past eight
sessions, is down about 0.4 percent so far this week but for the
year is up 18 percent.
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the
central bank needs to gather more evidence that the economy is
improving and inflation heading higher before deciding to taper
its bond buying.
In economic news, U.S. producer prices were flat in July,
below expectations for a 0.3 percent increase.
As the death toll in Egypt worsened, the Market Vectors
Egypt Index ETF fell 3.3 percent to $44.61. The
country's interim vice president resigned and a state of
emergency was imposed following political clashes in the
country.
Volume was roughly 5.4 billion shares traded on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, below the average
daily closing volume of about 6.4 billion this year.
On the NYSE, advancing stocks beat decliners by 2,032 to
960. On the Nasdaq, advancing stocks beat decliners by 1,441 to
1,033.