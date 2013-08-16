* Green Mountain Coffee Roasters to join Nasdaq 100
* Housing starts, consumer sentiment data due
* Futures up: Dow 28 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts
NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Friday, after the largest decline on Wall Street in
nearly two months a day earlier set major indexes on course for
their first back-to-back weekly declines since late June.
* Investors are concerned the economic recovery is slower
than they had hoped as corporate revenue growth has disappointed
even as company bottomlines have hit the mark.
* From Wal-Mart and Gap to Macy's and
McDonald's, chains that cater to middle- and
lower-income Americans say they are feeling the pinch of an
uneven economic recovery.
* The Commerce Department releases housing starts and
permits data for July at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists in
a Reuters survey forecast a 900,000 annualized rate versus
836,000 in June. At the same time, the Labor Department releases
preliminary second-quarter productivity and unit labor costs.
* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers will release the preliminary August consumer sentiment
index at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey
expect a reading of 85.5 compared with 85.1 in the final July
report.
* S&P 500 futures rose 5.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 28
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 9 points.
* Chip gear maker Applied Materials said it expects
foundry customers to hold back spending in the current quarter
as they switch to making smaller chips. The stock fell 2.1
percent in light premarket trading.
* Green Mountain Coffee Roasters shares rose 2
percent in light premarket trading after Nasdaq OMX said the
company will replace Life Technologies in the Nasdaq
100 index on August 22.
* Pandora Media shares jumped 7.7 percent in premarket
trading following a bullish call on the stock from Goldman
Sachs.