* Green Mountain Coffee Roasters to join Nasdaq 100

* Housing starts, consumer sentiment data due

* Futures up: Dow 28 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts

NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday, after the largest decline on Wall Street in nearly two months a day earlier set major indexes on course for their first back-to-back weekly declines since late June.

* Investors are concerned the economic recovery is slower than they had hoped as corporate revenue growth has disappointed even as company bottomlines have hit the mark.

* From Wal-Mart and Gap to Macy's and McDonald's, chains that cater to middle- and lower-income Americans say they are feeling the pinch of an uneven economic recovery.

* The Commerce Department releases housing starts and permits data for July at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 900,000 annualized rate versus 836,000 in June. At the same time, the Labor Department releases preliminary second-quarter productivity and unit labor costs.

* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers will release the preliminary August consumer sentiment index at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 85.5 compared with 85.1 in the final July report.

* S&P 500 futures rose 5.5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 28 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 9 points.

* Chip gear maker Applied Materials said it expects foundry customers to hold back spending in the current quarter as they switch to making smaller chips. The stock fell 2.1 percent in light premarket trading.

* Green Mountain Coffee Roasters shares rose 2 percent in light premarket trading after Nasdaq OMX said the company will replace Life Technologies in the Nasdaq 100 index on August 22.

* Pandora Media shares jumped 7.7 percent in premarket trading following a bullish call on the stock from Goldman Sachs.