* S&P, Nasdaq headed for biggest weekly declines since June
* Housing starts rise in July; builders advance
* Green Mountain shares up, to join Nasdaq 100
* Dow down 0.3 pct, S&P down 0.4 pct, Nasdaq flat
By Havovi Cooper
NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. stocks fell on Friday,
following the largest one-day drop in almost two months a day
earlier, as retailers took a beating after reporting lackluster
earnings and high-dividend names were hurt by rising interest
rates.
Nordstrom became the latest department store chain
to miss revenue estimates, prompting it to cut its full-year
sales and profit forecasts. Shares fell 3 percent to
$57.48
Other retailers' earnings have also disappointed. From
Wal-Mart and Gap to Macy's and McDonald's
, chains that cater to middle- and lower-income Americans
are feeling the pinch of an uneven economic recovery.
"Consumers are spending money at record levels, but the
incremental growth rate for spending has slowed down, reflecting
the increase in taxes and higher prices at the pump," said Fred
Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co in Lake
Oswego, Oregon.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite indexes were on track for
the largest weekly declines since late June, and the Dow
industrials headed for its biggest weekly drop since April.
Among the sectors down the most were consumer staples
and utilities, industries that did well
earlier in the year as investors were attracted by high dividend
yields. As interest rates have risen, those stocks have
struggled. The 10-year Treasury note yield rose to 2.86 percent,
a two-year high, reducing the appeal of dividend payers.
The utility index fell 1.6 percent.
Adding to the market's concern, the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary reading on consumer
sentiment in August slipped from July's six-year high.
"We are unlikely to see a large-scale correction in the
market right now, but it certainly is losing the momentum that
took it to strong highs earlier this year," said Rick Meckler,
president of investment firm Liberty View Capital Management in
Jersey City, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.20 points,
or 0.27 percent, at 15,070.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
lost 6.16 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,655.16. The
Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 1.43 points, or 0.04
percent, at 3,607.54.
U.S. housing starts rose 5.9 percent in July, compared with
a 9.9 percent drop in June. Homebuilders Pulte Group and
Lennar Corp rallied on the news and were among the top
percentage gainers on the S&P 500.
Pulte rose 2.7 percent to $16.37, while Lennar advanced 2.6
percent to $34.17.
J.C. Penney shares fell 3.3 percent to $13.60 as the
retailer entered into an agreement with former board member and
largest shareholder, Bill Ackman, that paves the way for him to
sell his stake.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters shares rose 3
percent to $75.11 after Nasdaq OMX said the company will replace
Life Technologies in the Nasdaq 100 index on Aug. 22.
Airline stocks gained some ground, with U.S. Airways
shares rising 2 percent to $16.04, but the sector is still lower
for the week following a lawsuit from the Department of Justice
to block the merger of US Airways and American Airlines.