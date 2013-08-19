* Urban Outfitters earnings due
* U.S. 10-year yield hits fresh 2-yr high
* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P off 1 pt, Nasdaq down 5 pts
NEW YORK, Aug 19 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed Monday, following the Dow industrials' largest
weekly drop in more than a year, as traders positioned for an
expected move from the Federal Reserve to scale back its
economic stimulus.
* Bets that the Fed would begin to wind down its $85 billion
a month asset purchases were seen in other markets, and the U.S.
benchmark 10-year yield rose to a fresh two-year high of 2.875
percent.
* The higher yield could further hurt dividend-paying,
low-growth equity sectors like utilities and health care. Last
Friday, the S&P 500 health care sector saw its largest
weekly drop since November 2011.
* With little expected this week in the way of economic
indicators, market participants are focused on the minutes of
the latest Fed meeting, expected on Wednesday.
* S&P 500 futures fell 1 point and were flat in terms
of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 4
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 5 points.
* A federal bribery investigation into whether JPMorgan
Chase & Co hired the children of key Chinese officials
to help it win business is the latest in a series of legal and
regulatory headaches for Chief Executive Jamie Dimon.
* There are no major economic indicators due for release on
Monday. Urban Outfitters is the only S&P 500 company
scheduled to report results.