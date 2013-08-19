* Urban Outfitters earnings due

* U.S. 10-year yield hits fresh 2-yr high

* Futures: Dow up 4 pts, S&P off 1 pt, Nasdaq down 5 pts

NEW YORK, Aug 19 U.S. stock index futures were little changed Monday, following the Dow industrials' largest weekly drop in more than a year, as traders positioned for an expected move from the Federal Reserve to scale back its economic stimulus.

* Bets that the Fed would begin to wind down its $85 billion a month asset purchases were seen in other markets, and the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield rose to a fresh two-year high of 2.875 percent.

* The higher yield could further hurt dividend-paying, low-growth equity sectors like utilities and health care. Last Friday, the S&P 500 health care sector saw its largest weekly drop since November 2011.

* With little expected this week in the way of economic indicators, market participants are focused on the minutes of the latest Fed meeting, expected on Wednesday.

* S&P 500 futures fell 1 point and were flat in terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 4 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 5 points.

* A federal bribery investigation into whether JPMorgan Chase & Co hired the children of key Chinese officials to help it win business is the latest in a series of legal and regulatory headaches for Chief Executive Jamie Dimon.

* There are no major economic indicators due for release on Monday. Urban Outfitters is the only S&P 500 company scheduled to report results.