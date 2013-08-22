* Nasdaq halts trading because of technical issues
* Hewlett-Packard weighs on Dow after revenue comments
* Dow up 0.4 pct, S&P up 0.7 pct, last up Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 22 Trading was halted on the
Nasdaq, the second-largest U.S. stock exchange, shortly after
noon on Thursday because of technical problems, while stocks
rose as other U.S. markets continued to operate.
All traffic through Nasdaq stopped at 12:14 p.m. (1614 GMT),
the exchange said on its website, adding that trading in all
Nasdaq-listed shares would be halted until further notice.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it was
monitoring the situation, while Nasdaq, owned by NASDAQ OMX
Group, urged securities firms to route all their trades
elsewhere.
"We're in the moment of unknown right now. We see bumps (in
trading) often, but they're usually brief and rarely this broad
based," said Frank Davis, director of sales and trading at LEK
Securities in New York. "We're trying to figure out when things
will get cleaned up."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 62.89 points,
or 0.42 percent, at 14,960.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 12.13 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,654.93.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 31.38 points, or
0.87 percent, at 3,631.17 when the trading halt began, affecting
stocks of such well-known shares as Apple, Microsoft
and Amazon.com.
The New York Stock Exchange continued to operate. The Dow
industrials rose for the first time in seven sessions after
upbeat data from the world's top economies overshadowed
nervousness over the winding down of the Federal Reserve's
stimulus program.
Gains in the Dow were limited by Hewlett-Packard,
which dropped 12 percent to $22.23 a day after reporting a
decline in the Enterprise Group's revenue. The group is the
computer company's second-largest division and a critical
component of Chief Executive Meg Whitman's plan to transform the
company.