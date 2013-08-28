(Corrects to say Joy Global earnings released Wednesday, not a day earlier)

* Brent crude at 6-mo high, WTI at highest since 2011

* Pending home sales data due

* Futures up: Dow 1 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 3 pts

NEW YORK, Aug 28 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as selling pressure abated following stocks' worst day since June as the United States and its allies appeared ready to strike Syria in response to a chemical weapons attack on civilians.

* Wall Street fell for two days on Syrian concerns, reversing course late Monday after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's said Syria's use of chemical weapons was "undeniable."

* Energy shares could be in focus as Brent crude hit a six-month high and U.S. crude hit its highest in more than two years.

* Gold prices rose to 3-1/2 month highs above $1,430 an ounce as Syria tensions sparked safe-haven demand.

* S&P 500 futures rose 1 point and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 1 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 3 points.

* U.S. government housing finance authorities are pressing JPMorgan Chase & Co for at least $6 billion to settle lawsuits over bonds backed by subprime mortgages, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Shares of mining equipment manufacturer Joy Global fell 3.4 percent in premarket trading after it reported a lower profit for the third quarter early Wednesday and said orders fell.

* The National Association of Realtors issues Pending Home Sales for July at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 0.5 percent drop compared with a 0.4 percent decrease in June. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)