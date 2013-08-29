* GDP, jobless claims data due
* Oil prices dip, remain near recent multi-month highs
* Guess shares rally after strong sales
* Vodafone in talks with Verizon to sell out of U.S. venture
* Futures up: Dow 16 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. stock index futures edged
up on Thursday on growing signs a timeline for launching a
Western military strike on Syria could be delayed, though
caution lingered across markets.
* Any retaliation over the Syrian government's alleged
chemical weapons attack on civilians could be complicated not
only by the U.N. weapons inspectors' continued presence in
Syria, but by the Obama administration's efforts to coordinate
with international partners and growing demands for consultation
with U.S. lawmakers.
* Adding to the concern, Russia, Syria's powerful ally, is
sending two warships to the eastern Mediterranean, according to
Interfax news agency.
* U.S.-traded shares of Vodafone Group PLC rose 8
percent in premarket trading after the company said it was in
talks with Verizon Communications to sell its 45 percent
stake in their U.S. joint venture, Verizon Wireless, for what a
Bloomberg report said would be about $130 billion. Verizon
shares rose 4.2 percent.
* S&P 500 futures rose 4 points and were above/below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 16
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 12 points.
* Brent crude fell 0.7 percent as traders reassessed
supply risks emerging in the Middle East, but remained its
highest since February.
* Data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) includes the second
estimate of gross domestic product growth for the second
quarter. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 2.2 percent
annualized pace of growth compared with 1.7 percent in the first
estimate. Jobless claims for the latest week are also due.
* Guess Inc shares jumped 18 percent in premarket
trading a day after its second-quarter results beat Wall Street
estimates, bucking a trend of falling sales for apparel
retailers.
* Fast-food workers, including those from McDonald's
, Wendy's Restaurants, Burger King Worldwide
and others across the United States, are expected to
stage their largest strike to date on Thursday in an almost
year-long campaign to raise wages in the service sector.