* Oil prices dip, remain near recent multi-month highs
* Guess shares rally after strong sales
* Vodafone in talks with Verizon to sell out of U.S. venture
* Fast-food workers plan strikes over wages
* Futures up: Dow 52 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 13 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 29 Wall Street was set to rise at
the open on Thursday on growing signs a timeline for launching a
Western military strike on Syria could be delayed, though
caution lingered across markets.
Any retaliation over the Syrian government's alleged
chemical weapons attack on civilians could be complicated, not
only by the U.N. weapons inspectors' continued presence in
Syria, but by the Obama administration's efforts to coordinate
with international partners and growing demands for consultation
with U.S. lawmakers.
Futures barely reacted to data that showed the U.S. economy
grew more quickly than expected in the second quarter thanks to
a surge in exports.
The strong numbers, alongside data suggesting a
strengthening in job gains in August, could bolster the case for
the Federal Reserve to wind down a major economic stimulus
program that has been a pillar of the recent rally in equities.
"We're at a point where good data is not so good news
because it gives the Fed freedom to taper," said Peter
Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments
in Lisle, Illinois.
"Syria is the big story probably into next week," he said.
"There's a lot of uncertainty as Western powers have taken a
step back, so the market is encouraged of some stepping back
from the brink."
Adding to the uncertainty, Russia, Syria's powerful ally, is
sending two warships to the eastern Mediterranean, according to
Interfax news agency.
S&P 500 futures rose 5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 52
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 13 points.
Brent crude fell 0.6 percent as traders reassessed
supply risks emerging in the Middle East, but remained its
highest since February.
US Airways Group Inc, American Airlines and the U.S.
Justice Department said on Wednesday they were open to settling
a court fight over whether the two companies should be allowed
to merge. US Airways shares rose 3.5 percent in premarket
trading.
U.S.-traded shares of Vodafone Group PLC rose 8.5
percent in premarket trading after the company said it was in
talks with Verizon Communications to sell its 45 percent
stake in their U.S. joint venture, Verizon Wireless, for what a
Bloomberg report said would be about $130 billion. Verizon
shares rose 7.5 percent.
Guess Inc shares jumped 15.7 percent in premarket
trading a day after its second-quarter results beat Wall Street
estimates, bucking a trend of falling sales for apparel
retailers.
Fast-food workers from McDonald's, Wendy's
Restaurants, Burger King Worldwide and others
across the United States are expected to stage their largest
strike to date on Thursday in an almost year-long campaign to
raise wages in the service sector.