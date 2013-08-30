* GE to spin off consumer lending ops of GE Capital - WSJ
* British parliament votes against Syrian military action
* Salesforce.com jumps after results, outlook
* Futures up: Dow 22 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. stock index futures
advanced on Friday, as the likelihood of an impending Western
military strike on Syria appeared to lessen ahead of a flurry of
economic data.
* Britain will not join any military action against Syria
after a stunning parliamentary defeat on Thursday of a
government motion on the issue, dealing a setback to U.S.-led
efforts to punish Damascus over the use of chemical weapons
against civilians.
* But U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said even after the
rejection of military action by the British parliament, the U.S.
will continue to seek out an international coalition to act
together on Syria.
* In the first of a series of economic data due, investors
will eye July personal income and consumption data at 8:30 a.m.
(1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 0.2 percent
rise in income and a 0.3 percent increase in spending.
* Later in the session at 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT), the
Institute for Supply Management Chicago releases its August
index of Midwest business activity. Economists in a Reuters
survey forecast a reading of 53.0 compared with 52.3 in July.
* Lastly, the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys
of Consumers' final August data is expected at 9:55 a.m. (1355
GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect the main consumer
sentiment index to read 80.5 compared with 80.0 in the
preliminary August report.
* The gain in futures puts the S&P on track for its third
straight advance, although the benchmark index is down 1.5
percent for the week.
* S&P 500 futures rose 3.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 22
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 7.5 points.
* Volume is expected to be light on Friday ahead of the
extended Labor Day holiday weekend.
* General Electric Co shares rose 1.3 percent to
$23.40 in premarket trade after the Wall Street Journal reported
the conglomerate plans to spin off the U.S. consumer lending
operations of its finance arm GE Capital.
* Salesforce.com Inc jumped 8.5 percent to $47.37
before the opening bell after the company raised its fiscal 2014
sales outlook after reporting better-than-expected revenue and
earnings.
* Apache Corp climbed 6.5 percent to $83.75 in light
premarket trade after the oil and gas producer said it was
selling a 33 percent stake in its Egypt oil and gas business for
$3.1 billion to state-owned Chinese oil giant Sinopec Group.
* European shares edged lower on Friday, setting them on
course for their worst weekly loss since June, as a rally in
France's L'Oreal and Hermes after their
first-half results was offset by losses in oil stocks.
* Asian stocks rose as a possible U.S. military strike on
Syria appeared less likely. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan finished up
about 0.7 percent, managing a 0.1 percent weekly gain but a 1.3
percent monthly loss.