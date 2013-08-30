* Traders adjust positions for weekend with Syria outcome
clouded
* U.S. consumer spending barely rises, inflation weak
* Salesforce.com jumps after results, outlook
* Indexes down: Dow 0.3 pct; S&P 0.3 pct; Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. stocks fell in light
volume on Friday, setting the S&P 500 index on track for the
biggest monthly drop in over a year, as investors positioned
themselves before a long holiday weekend with an uncertain
Syrian situation.
Even though the threat of an imminent western military
strike on Syria faded slightly, volatility increased. U.S.
markets will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
"Investors are facing a long weekend with uncertainty on
what might happen with Syria, and it's not surprising to see
stocks down, bond yields down but volatility higher," said
Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co
in New York.
The CBOE Volatility index VIX, Wall Street's
so-called fear gauge, rose 3.5 percent to 17.40.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index is down about 1.8 percent
for the week and is down about 3 percent for the month, putting
it on pace for its worst performance since May 2012.
U.S.-led efforts to punish Damascus for the use of chemical
weapons against civilians were dealt a blow when Britain said it
would not join any military action after the government lost a
parliamentary vote on the issue.
However, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said even after
the rejection of military action by Britain, the U.S. will
continue to seek an international coalition to act on Syria and
France said it still backed action.
A U.S. official said the White House plans on Friday to
release an unclassified version of an intelligence assessment of
a chemical weapons attack last week in Syria.
Weak data on individual spending and tame inflation painted
a picture of a soft economy, keeping investors guessing when the
Federal Reserve might start to cut back on stimulus measures.
Consumer spending rose only 0.1 percent and inflation was
tame in July, with a price index for consumer spending up 0.1
percent.
Other data showed the pace of business activity in the U.S.
Midwest increased in August, as the Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago business barometer rose to 53.0 from 52.3 in
July, matching economists' expectations.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading
on the overall index on consumer sentiment slipped to 82.1 in
August from 85.1 in July, but managed to top economists'
expectations for a final read of 80.5.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 42.66
points, or 0.29 percent, at 14,798.29. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.90 points, or 0.30 percent, at
1,633.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 25.90
points, or 0.72 percent, at 3,594.40.
Salesforce.com Inc jumped 14 percent to $49.74 and
was the best performer in the S&P500 index after the company
raised its fiscal 2014 sales outlook after reporting
better-than-expected revenue and earnings.
Apache Corp climbed 7.7 percent to $84.71 after the
oil and gas producer said it was selling a 33 percent stake in
its Egypt oil and gas business for $3.1 billion to state-owned
Chinese oil giant Sinopec Group.
Omnivision Technologies Inc tumbled 15.5 percent to
$15.56 after the chipmaker forecast current-quarter adjusted
profit largely below expectations as rising competition and a
slowdown of U.S. smartphone sales led to an inventory pile-up.