* Traders adjust positions for weekend with Syria outcome
clouded
* U.S. consumer spending barely rises, inflation weak
* Salesforce.com jumps after results, outlook
* Indexes down: Dow 0.4 pct; S&P 0.4 pct; Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. stocks dipped in weak
volume on Friday, with the S&P 500 on track for its worst month
since May 2012 as investors held off making large bets before a
long weekend with the situation in Syria still uncertain.
Trading was volatile, with sharp swings between break-even
and losses as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in
televised remarks that Syria's government used poison gas
against civilians and made the case for a limited military
response.
President Barack Obama said later he has not made a final
decision on a response to Syria.
The CBOE Volatility index rose 3.6 percent. Trading
was light ahead of Monday's market holiday for Labor Day, and
the anemic volume likely amplified the market's swings.
"People are uneasy not knowing what's going on," said John
Carey, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investment Management in
Boston. "With that uncertainty and going into the Labor Day
holiday, we're seeing people step back."
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index is down 1.8 percent for
the week and 3 percent for the month, putting it on pace for its
worst performance since May 2012.
"I tend to view the weakness as a buying opportunity,
barring some global crisis," said Carey, who helps oversee about
$200 billion in assets. "Syria isn't the crisis in and of
itself, but if we do take military action, there could be
repercussions." Military action "is always very risky."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 52.42
points, or 0.35 percent, at 14,788.53. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 6.90 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,631.27.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.76 points, or
0.85 percent, at 3,589.54.
So far this week the Nasdaq fell 1.9 percent while the Dow
slid 1.5 percent in its fourth straight weekly loss. So far in
August, the Dow fell 4.6 percent and the Nasdaq lost 1 percent.
Only one of the 30 Dow components, Microsoft Corp, was
higher for the month.
Video game companies were among the Nasdaq's biggest
decliners. Electronic Arts fell 2.7 percent to $26.82
while Activision Blizzard fell 2.6 percent to $16.32.
Weak data on individual spending and tame inflation painted
a picture of a soft economy, keeping investors guessing when the
Federal Reserve might start to cut back on stimulus measures.
Consumer spending rose only 0.1 percent and inflation was
tame in July, with a price index for consumer spending up 0.1
percent.
Other data showed the pace of business activity in the U.S.
Midwest increased in August, as the Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago business barometer rose to 53.0 from 52.3 in
July, matching economists' expectations.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading
on the overall index on consumer sentiment slipped to 82.1 in
August from 85.1 in July, but managed to top economists'
expectations for a final read of 80.5.
Salesforce.com Inc jumped 14 percent to $49.74 and
was the best performer in the S&P500 index after the company
raised its fiscal 2014 sales outlook after reporting
better-than-expected revenue and earnings.
Apache Corp climbed 7.7 percent to $84.71 after the
oil and gas producer said it was selling a 33 percent stake in
its Egypt oil and gas business for $3.1 billion to state-owned
Chinese oil giant Sinopec Group.
Omnivision Technologies Inc tumbled 15.5 percent to
$15.56 after the chipmaker forecast current-quarter adjusted
profit largely below expectations as rising competition and a
slowdown of U.S. smartphone sales led to an inventory pile-up.