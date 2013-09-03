* Obama to seek congressional authorization for Syria action
* Verizon falls in premarket, agrees to deal with Vodafone
* Nokia ADRs soar in premarket on deal with Microsoft
* Futures up: Dow 105 pts, S&P 14.7 pts, Nasdaq 21 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 3 U.S. stock index futures jumped
on Tuesday after U.S. President Barack Obama opted to seek
congressional authorization for military action against Syria, a
move that was likely to delay any strike.
* Equities have recently been pressured by the prospect of a
Western strike against Syria after chemical weapons were used to
kill civilians. The geopolitical uncertainty contributed to
steep losses in August, which marked the worst month for the S&P
500 since May 2012.
* Congress returns from its summer recess on Sept. 9, and
any vote to authorize a strike will come after that. While Obama
has been pushing Congress to back his plan, passage is by no
means certain, further easing concerns over an imminent strike.
* U.S. crude futures dipped 0.4 percent. Oil spiked
2.5 percent in August, with the increase largely driven by
concerns that military action in the Middle East would impact
crude supplies.
* Verizon Communications agreed on Monday to pay $130
billion to buy Vodafone Group out of its U.S.
wireless business, bringing an end to an often tense 14-year
marriage.
* Shares of Verizon, a Dow component, fell 2.9 percent in
premarket trading while U.S. shares of Vodafone lost 1.3 percent
to $31.92.
* Also in deal news, Nokia Corp agreed to sell its
handset business to Microsoft Corp for $7.2 billion,
sending its U.S. shares up 41 percent to $5.50 before the bell.
Microsoft fell 2.1 percent to $32.70.
* S&P 500 futures rose 14.7 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 105
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 21 points.
* The U.S. stock market was closed on Monday for Labor Day
and trading volume could continue its recent trend of being
light with many traders away for the holiday.
* In the S&P, investors will be watching the 100-day moving
average at 1,639.42, which the index has been unable to close
above since Aug. 26. Holding over that level would be a positive
sign of near-term momentum.
* While the uncertainty related to Syria has been the
market's primary driver in recent sessions, investors will also
pay close attention to the latest economic data, which could
provide some insight into when the U.S. Federal Reserve will
begin to slow its monetary stimulus program.
* The Institute for Supply Management's August manufacturing
sector data is due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMt) with analysts expecting
the main index fall to 54 from 55.4 last month. July
construction spending is also scheduled for release at 10 a.m.,
and is seen rising 0.3 percent.
* CBS Corp on Monday reached an agreement with Time
Warner Cable Inc to end a month-long blackout of its
stations in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas. Financial terms of
the deal were not disclosed.
* H&R Block is the only S&P 500 company scheduled to
report quarterly results on Tuesday.
* Wall Street stocks have been coming off an extended period
of weakness, with all three major indexes falling more than 1
percent last week and notching steep losses in August.