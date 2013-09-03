* Obama to seek congressional authorization for Syria action
* Verizon and Microsoft fall after announcing major deals
* ISM Manufacturing index comes in ahead of expectations
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.68 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 3 U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday
after U.S. President Barack Obama decided to seek congressional
authorization before taking military action against Syria, a
move that was likely to shelve any strike for at least several
days.
Indexes pared initial gains, however, after comments from
several congressional leaders indicated support for Obama.
Obama, during a meeting with congressional leaders at the
White House, called for a prompt vote on Capitol Hill and
reiterated that the U.S. plan would be limited in scope and not
repeat the long U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Both John Boehner, the Republican speaker of the U.S. House
of Representatives, and Eric Cantor, the House Republican
majority leader, said they would support President Barack
Obama's call for military action in Syria. Boehner urged his
colleagues in Congress to do the same.
Nancy Pelosi, Democratic leader in the House of
Representatives, said she believes Congress will support a
resolution authorizing the use of U.S. military force against
Syria.
"It's going to go up and down based on the expectations of
when it is going to happen, but something is going to happen,"
said Uri Landesman, President at Platinum Partners in New York.
"You will see it trade down into the speculation and then
once it actually happens, assuming it's not too big, you'll see
a rally. Sell into the news, buy on the news, essentially."
Equities have recently been pressured by the prospect of a
Western strike against Syria after chemical weapons were used to
kill civilians, sending the S&P down 1.8 percent last week.
Congress returns from its summer recess on Sept. 9, and any
vote to authorize a strike will come after that.
U.S. crude futures edged up 0.3 percent. Oil spiked
2.5 percent in August, largely driven by concerns that military
action in the Middle East would disrupt crude supplies.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 17.01 points or
0.11 percent, to 14,827.32, the S&P 500 gained 6.95
points or 0.43 percent, to 1,639.92 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 24.317 points or 0.68 percent, to 3,614.185.
Verizon Communications agreed on Monday to pay $130
billion to buy Vodafone Group out of its U.S.
wireless business, bringing an end to an often tense 14-year
marriage. Verizon lost 2.7 percent to $46.10 while U.S. shares
of Vodafone were flat at $31.45.
Nokia Corp agreed to sell its handset business to
Microsoft Corp for $7.2 billion, sending its U.S.
shares up 29.2 percent to $5.04 on record volume. Microsoft
fell 6 percent to $31.40 as the biggest drag on the Dow.
In the latest economic data, the Institute for Supply
Management's August manufacturing index came in at 55.7, above
expectations for a reading of 54. July construction spending
rose 0.6 percent, twice the rate that had been expected.
In addition, financial data firm Markit said while its final
U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index eased to 53.1 from
July's reading of 53.7, a pickup in new orders and a drop in
inventories pointed to faster growth ahead.
In the S&P, investors were watching the 100-day moving
average at 1,639.42, which the index has been unable to close
above since Aug. 26. Holding over that level would be a positive
sign of near-term momentum.
CBS Corp on Monday reached an agreement with Time
Warner Cable Inc to end a month-long blackout of its
stations in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas. Financial terms of
the deal were not disclosed. Shares of CBS rose 4 percent to
$53.16 while Time Warner Cable added 1.6 percent to $109.02.