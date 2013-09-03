* Top U.S. Republicans in Congress back Syria strike
* Microsoft, Verizon weigh on blue chips after deals
* ISM manufacturing index comes in ahead of expectations
* Dow up 0.16 percent, S&P up 0.42 percent, Nasdaq up 0.63
percent
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 3 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday but
were far off session highs after top Republicans voiced support
for U.S. President Barack Obama's call for military strikes
against Syria.
The S&P 500 rose more than 1 percent in early trading after
Obama sought congressional authorization before taking military
action, a move seen likely to shelve any strike for at least
several days. The S&P fell 1.8 percent last week mainly on
uncertainty over what appeared to be an imminent strike.
John Boehner, the top-ranking Republican in the U.S. House
of Representatives, and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor
pledged on Tuesday their support for military action against
Syria to punish President Bashar al-Assad for his suspected use
of chemical weapons against civilians.
Congress returns from its summer recess on Sept. 9, and any
vote to authorize a strike will come after that.
"People still see uncertainty in Syria and want a decision
one way or another. Until we see something more definitive we
can see rallies continue to be questionable and a lot of selling
pressure," said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade
in Chicago.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.65 points or
0.16 percent, to 14,833.96, the S&P 500 gained 6.8 points
or 0.42 percent, to 1,639.77 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 22.743 points or 0.63 percent, to 3,612.612.
The market found support also from stronger-than-expected
data on U.S. manufacturing and construction spending that hinted
the world's biggest economy was gaining traction.
Brent crude oil futures rose 1.2 percent on supply
concerns on the increased support for a strike on Syria, and on
improving economic data in the United States and China. U.S.
crude futures rose 0.8 percent.
Nokia Corp agreed to sell its handset business to
Microsoft Corp for $7.2 billion, sending its U.S.
shares up 31.3 percent to $5.12 on record volume. Microsoft fell
4.6 percent to $31.88 and was the biggest drag on all major
indexes.
Verizon Communications agreed on Monday to pay $130
billion to buy Vodafone Group out of its U.S.
wireless business, ending an often tense 14-year marriage.
Verizon lost 2.9 percent to $46.01 while U.S. shares of Vodafone
shed 1.1 percent to $32.01.
CBS Corp on Monday reached an agreement with Time
Warner Cable Inc to end a month-long blackout of its
stations in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas. Financial terms of
the deal were not disclosed. Shares of CBS rose 4.7 percent to
$53.50 while Time Warner Cable added 1.8 percent to $109.25.
About 6.6 billion shares changed hands on the New York Stock
Exchange, the Nasdaq and NYSE MKT, more than the daily average
so far this year of about 6.26 billion shares. On the NYSE,
1,626 issues rose while 1,353 fell and on Nasdaq advancers beat
decliners by a ratio of about 9 to 5.