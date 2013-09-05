* Data could provide clues on timing of Fed easing
* Syria in focus after resolution passes Senate committee
* Retailers report Aug sales, Costco tops forecasts
* Futures: Dow up 6 pts, dn S&P 0.1 pt, Nasdaq up 3.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed Thursday, as investors were reluctant to make big
bets following steep gains in the previous session, and ahead of
data that could provide a clue on the timing of changes to
monetary policy.
Geopolitical concerns will remain in view after the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee backed a resolution for military
strikes against Syria in retaliation for a possible chemical
weapons attack against civilians. Market movement has recently
been driven by the likelihood of a Western-led strike, with
investors especially focused on any possible impact on oil
supplies. Crude oil rose 0.5 percent, extending its gains
over the past two weeks. [ID: nL6N0H02J0]
The ADP national employment report, to be released at 8:15
a.m. EDT (1215 GMT), is expected to show 180,000 private sector
jobs were added in August, down from 200,000 last month. Weekly
jobless claims, due at 8:30 a.m., are seen dipping by 1,000 to
330,000 in the latest week.
"We've got a wait and see attitude ahead of the data, which
isn't surprising given the terrific day we had yesterday," said
Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in New
York. "While I'm not expecting any big moves ahead of tomorrow's
data, it is a positive that we're not giving up any of our
recent gains right now."
The data will be examined for insight into the strength of
the labor market going into Friday's closely watched payroll
report, and also for clues about when the U.S. Federal Reserve
might begin to ease its accommodative monetary policies, which
have been credited with fueling the market's gains in 2013.
While many investors expect stimulus to slow from September,
weak data could spur the central bank to delay any change to
policy.
Ahead of the start of the Group of 20 summit, Russia and
China warned that an end to the U.S. Fed's stimulus program
could have a negative impact on the global economy. [ID:
nL6N0H10WS]
S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 point but remained slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 6
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 3.25 points.
* In a positive sign of near-term upward momentum, the S&P
500 closed above its 100-day moving average for the first
time since Aug. 26 on Wednesday. It also closed above its 14-day
moving average for the first time since Aug. 8.
Retail stocks will be in focus as the group reports its
August sales data. Costco Wholesale Corp reported
same-store sales that beat expectations despite lower fuel
prices. [ID: nL4N0H11MV]
Astex Pharmaceuticals rose 3.4 percent to $8.55
before the bell after Otsuka Pharmaceutical agreed to buy the
company for $886 million. [ID: nL4N0H11BD]
Microsoft Corp said late Wednesday a jury had
decided in its favor in the second of two trials in federal
court concerning Motorola Mobility's licensing of so-called
standard, essential patents used in Microsoft products. Shares
of the Dow component rose 0.4 percent in premarket trading. [ID:
nL2N0H101Z]
Boeing raised its 20-year outlook for Chinese
airplane demand by 6 percent, citing growing demand for
single-aisle and small, wide-body planes as travel within
Asia-Pacific surges.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the U.S.
government was unlikely to block Chinese meat company Shuanghui
International's $4.7 billion deal to buy Smithfield Foods Inc
on national security grounds.
U.S. stocks rose for a second day on Wednesday, with car
companies among the biggest gainers following strong August
sales data.