* Data could provide clues on timing of Fed easing
* Syria in focus after resolution passes Senate committee
* Retailers report Aug sales, Costco tops forecasts
* Futures: Dow off 9 pts, S&P up 0.4 pt, Nasdaq up 0.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 5 U.S. stocks were poised to open
little changed Thursday, as investors were reluctant to make big
bets following a strong start to the month and ahead of data
that could alter expectations for any changes to monetary
policy.
Geopolitical concerns will remain in view after the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee backed a resolution for military
strikes against Syria in retaliation for a possible chemical
weapons attack against civilians.
Market volatility has recently been driven by the likelihood
of a Western-led strike, with investors attuned to any possible
impact on oil supplies. Crude oil rose 0.5 percent,
extending its gains over the past two weeks. [ID: nL6N0H02J0]
Economic data on the labor market provided few surprises
ahead of Friday's closely watched payroll report, and did little
to alter investor speculation about when the U.S. Federal
Reserve might begin to ease its accommodative monetary policies,
credited with fueling the equity market's gains in 2013.
"We're wait-and-see with payrolls, and we are also
wait-and-see about Syria, and just about Congress in general,"
said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in
Bedford Hills, New York.
The ADP National Employment report showed U.S. private
employers added 176,000 jobs in August, nearly matching
expectations for a gain of 180,000 jobs, while weekly initial
jobless claims dipped by 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 323,000,
slightly better than expectations calling for a fall to 330,000
new applications.
Other data showed productivity rose 2.3 percent in the
second quarter and labor costs were flat.
Ahead of the start of the Group of 20 summit, Russia and
China warned that an end to the U.S. Fed's stimulus could have a
negative impact on the global economy. [ID: nL6N0H10WS]
S&P 500 futures rose 0.4 point and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures shed 9
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.25 point.
In a positive sign of near-term upward momentum, the S&P 500
closed above its 100-day moving average for the first
time since Aug. 26 on Wednesday. It also closed above its 14-day
moving average for the first time since Aug. 8.
After falling 3.1 percent in August, for its worst monthly
performance since May 2012, the benchmark S&P index has kicked
off September with a 1.2 percent advance.
Retail stocks will be in focus as the group reports its
August sales data. Costco Wholesale Corp reported
same-store sales that beat expectations despite lower fuel
prices. [ID: nL4N0H11MV]
Astex Pharmaceuticals rose 2.9 percent to $8.51 in
premarket trading after Otsuka Pharmaceutical agreed to buy the
company for $886 million. [ID: nL4N0H11BD]
Kaydon Corp jumped 22.3 percent to $35.60 in
premarket trade after Sweden's SKF agreed to acquire
the diversified industrial manufacturer for $1.25 billion.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the U.S.
government was unlikely to block Chinese meat company Shuanghui
International's $4.7 billion deal to buy Smithfield Foods Inc
on national security grounds.