* Precious metal prices fall on Syria, worries Fed may scale
back stimulus
* Jobless claims fall more than expected, but data skewed
* Poll shows key economists expect Fed to taper next week
* Indexes off: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks slipped on
Thursday, ending seven straight days of gains by the S&P 500
index as a drop in precious metal prices dragged mining shares
lower.
Spot gold fell 2.6 percent to $1,331 an ounce as
tensions with Syria eased and on worries the Federal Reserve
will begin to scale back its monetary stimulus when it meets on
Tuesday and Wednesday. Spot silver fell 5 percent to
$21.99 an ounce.
Economic data showed first-time weekly claims for state
unemployment benefits, the last major reading on the labor
market before the Fed's meeting, fell to the lowest level since
2006, but the picture was incomplete because two states did not
process all their claims.
"We're seeing some modest profit-taking," including in basic
materials stocks, said Michael Sheldon, market strategist at RDM
Financial, in Westport, Connecticut.
The materials sector fell 1 percent, with gold
miner Newmont Mining off 4.2 percent at $28.23.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 25.96
points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,300.64. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.71 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,683.42.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.04 points, or 0.24
percent, at 3,715.97.
The S&P 500 had risen about 3.4 percent over the prior seven
sessions, its longest winning streak in two months, as concerns
about a Western military strike against Syria faded.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed a Russian plan under which
Damascus would give up its arsenal of poison gas and avert a
U.S. military strike.
"Gold is a fear factor commodity, and so hope of a
resolution (in Syria) is causing prices to go down a little
bit," said Bryant Evans, portfolio manager at Cozad Asset
Management, in Champaign, Illinois.
Some of the focus has shifted to next week's Fed meeting and
a news conference, when a decision is expected about whether to
cut its $85 billion-a-month purchases of Treasury and mortgage
bonds to bolster the economy.
Economists at a majority of U.S. primary dealers expect the
Fed to announce it will cut its bond purchases, according to a
recent Reuters poll.
But such a move would also indicate the Fed sees the economy
in better shape than many think.
Lululemon Athletica Inc slumped 5.4 percent to
$65.29 after the apparel retailer reported second-quarter
results and trimmed its outlook.
Shares of Disney gained 2.4 percent to $65.49 after
the media giant said it will increase its share buybacks.
Also on the up side were shares of NetSol Technologies Inc
, which jumped 9.5 percent to $11.17 after the software
maker reported fourth-quarter earnings.
Shares of real estate investment trusts also declined
following recent gains in Treasury yields. An index of REITs
was down 0.8 percent.
Volume was roughly 4.8 billion shares traded on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, well below the
average daily closing volume of about 6.3 billion this year.
Decliners beat advancers on the NYSE by more than 2 to 1
while on the Nasdaq decliners beat advancers by about 1.8 to 1.
ANOTHER INDEX SHUFFLE
A day after announcing its largest change to the Dow Jones
industrials in nearly a decade, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced
late Wednesday that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc and
Ametek Inc will replace Advanced Micro Devices Inc
and SAIC Inc in the S&P 500 after the close of
trading on Sept. 20.
Vertex shares gained 2 percent to $81.40 and Ametek rose 2.6
percent to $45.57. AMD fell 1.8 percent to $3.75 and SAIC edged
up 1.3 percent to $14.96. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices were
down 1.8 percent at $3.75.