* Retail sales up but below expectations
* Producer Price Index shows tame inflation
* U.S., Russia to push for new Syria peace talks
* Intel climbs in premarket trading after upgrade
* Indexes: Dow up 0.31 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq off 0.07
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Friday, after a host of economic data did little to
cause investors to recalibrate expectations the Federal Reserve
may begin to scale back its stimulus measures next week.
Retail sales rose 0.2 percent in August, below economists'
expectations of a 0.4 percent increase and the 0.4 percent climb
in July. Sales were weaker than expected despite increased
demand for automobiles and other big-ticket items and added to
signs economic growth slowed in the third quarter.
In a separate report, producer prices rose 0.3 percent in
August, slightly above expectations, as energy prices rose.
However, the Producer Price Index excluding volatile food and
energy costs was unchanged.
The Fed is widely expected to announce a reduction in
stimulus when it concludes a two-day policy meeting on
Wednesday.
"These were the two big numbers, the PPI and retail sales
and I don't think either of them change the outlook, which our
base case is the Fed goes in and begins the (tapering) process
here on the Sept. 17-18 meeting," said Darrell Cronk, regional
chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Private Bank in New
York.
"We'll do a little bit of moving sideways probably, at least
until we see the Fed meeting next week."
Equities were unfazed as the Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan's preliminary reading on the overall index of consumer
sentiment fell to 76.8 in September, the lowest since April and
well shy of August's 82.1 and the 82.0 economists had expected.
In the last major piece of economic data on Friday's
schedule, business inventories rose 0.4 percent in July, their
largest increase in six months and above the 0.2 percent
estimate, suggesting restocking could provide a boost to
third-quarter economic growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 47.23 points or
0.31 percent, to 15,347.87, the S&P 500 gained 2.02
points or 0.12 percent, to 1,685.44 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 2.481 points or 0.07 percent, to 3,713.487.
The S&P 500 is up 1.9 percent for the week and is on
track to rise in eight of the past nine sessions, as fears about
military action by the West against Syria receded and data
showed China's economy may be improving.
The Fed currently purchases $85 billion a month in Treasury
and mortgage bonds in its effort to stimulate the economy. A
Reuters poll on Monday showed economists at a majority of U.S.
primary dealers expect the Fed to announce it will cut its bond
purchases by $10 billion.
However, some recent economic data, including last week's
disappointing payrolls report, had created some uncertainty
surrounding any expected action by the Fed.
U.S. crude fell 0.9 percent as concerns about Syria
retreated. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed on Friday to push again
for an international conference aimed at ending Syria's civil
war.
Intel Corp shares gained 2.5 percent to $23.21 as
the biggest boost to the S&P 500 after Jefferies boosted its
rating on the chipmaker to "buy" from "hold" and upped its price
target to $30 per share.