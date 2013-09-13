* Retail sales up but below expectations
* Coal stocks fall ahead of new emission standards
* Intel climbs after upgrade
* Dow up 0.5 pct, S&P up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stocks rose on Friday and
the Dow registered its best weekly gain since January, helped by
gains in Intel, though trading was subdued as the
Federal Reserve is expected to scale back its stimulus measures
next week.
Despite indications economic growth slowed somewhat in the
third quarter, traders expect the Fed to trim its $85 billion in
monthly bond purchases by $10 billion while leaving
interest-rate policy highly accommodative to help the economy -
and be supportive of equities.
The Dow, up 3 percent for the week, has one more week of
trading with its current 30 constituents. After that, the
average will add Goldman Sachs, Nike and Visa
, replacing Alcoa, Bank of America and
Hewlett-Packard. Visa rose 7 percent this week.
Giving all three indexes their biggest lift on Friday was
Intel, whose shares gained 3.6 percent to $23.44, after
Jefferies boosted its rating on the chipmaker and raised its
price target to $30 per share.
The S&P 500 rose 2 percent for the week, its best gain in
about two months, yet its trading range has narrowed sharply
this week and that trend is expected to continue until the Fed
announcement.
The Nasdaq posted a 1.7 percent gain for the week.
"Next week, the Fed discussion and tapering, and where they
land, is big news for the marketplace and, more importantly, how
the market interprets what the Fed is either doing or not
doing," said Vernon Meyer, chief investment officer of Hartford
Funds in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 75.42 points,
or 0.49 percent, at 15,376.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.57 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,687.99. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.22 points, or 0.17
percent, at 3,722.18.
Coal sector shares fell before next week's unveiling by
regulators of a carbon emissions-rate standard for new fossil
fuel power plants. Alpha Natural Resources dropped 2.4
percent to $6.21, Peabody Energy lost 3.2 percent to
$17.98 and Arch Coal fell 3.3 percent to $4.69.
The day's economic data showed retail sales rose for a fifth
consecutive month in August, though the increase was smaller
than the market expected. U.S. consumer confidence slipped early
this month and inflation pressures remained subdued even after
an energy-led increase in wholesale prices last month.