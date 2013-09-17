* Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting
* U.S. consumer prices muted, but rentals rise
* Apple in focus after closing below 200-day moving average
* Futures: S&P up 1.7 pts; Dow up 11 pts; Nasdaq up 10.5 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Wall Street was set for a flat
open on Tuesday before the start of the Federal Reserve's
two-day meeting, while inflation data supported the case for
the Fed's starting to reduce its stimulus measures.
Investors were hesitant to make big moves before the
decision by the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee on
whether to scale back its monthly $85 billion in bonds to aid
the economy. Many investors expect the Fed will taper purchases
a modest $10 billion a month.
The government's economic data on Tuesday showed U.S.
consumer prices barely rose in August compared with July as the
cost of energy fell, but an increase in rents and medical care
costs pointed to a stabilization in underlying inflation that
could allow the Federal Reserve to start trimming its bond
purchases.
The Consumer Price Index, excluding volatile food and energy
rose 1.8 percent, the largest increase since March.
The steady rise in the year-on-year core CPI could ease
concerns among some Fed officials about the disinflationary
trend becoming entrenched.
The FOMC meeting statement will be released on Wednesday
afternoon followed by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's news
conference.
"We are finally getting to a point where the Fed is to taper
or indicate that they are likely to taper. It's been discounted
by investors at this point and frankly, I would expect, whatever
the decision may be, to leave the market relatively unchanged,"
Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital
Management in New York.
"Investors will now move from broad economic news that
seemed significant in the very quiet summer to specific company
news as we enter the key fourth quarter. We will see more
interest in company forecasts and economic news like retail
sales."
S&P 500 futures edged up 1.7 percent and in line with
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 11
points, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 10.50 points.
Market sentiment was also pressured by President Barack
Obama who warned Republicans in Congress he will not negotiate
over an extension of the U.S. debt ceiling as part of a budget
fight.
The comments from the president came after former Treasury
Sectary Lawrence Summers withdrew as a candidate for Federal
Reserve chairman, lifting some market uncertainty about a likely
contentious confirmation process. Summers was seen as more
prone to wind down stimulus than the new front-runner, Fed
Vicewoman Chairwoman Janet Yellen.
In company news, Apple Inc could be in spotlight
after the tech giant closed below its 200-day moving average for
the first time since August 2012. The stock finished at $450.12,
its lowest since July 29. In premarket trade on Tuesday, Apple
shares were down 0.7 percent at $446.88.
Pandora Media Inc shares were down 4.3 percent at
$22.95 in premarket trade a day after the company warned that
its business is slowing and proposed a follow-on offering of 10
million shares for capital expenditures, according to a
regulatory filing.
Shares of Aeropostale Inc jumped 13.8 percent to
$9.80 in premarket trade after Sycamore Partners reported a 7.96
percent holding in the teen apparel retailer as of Sept. 9.