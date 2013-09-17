* Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting
* Investors expect modest tapering from the Fed: analysts
* Microsoft shares up on dividend announcement, Apple
rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.75 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. stocks advanced on
Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve will make only
moderate changes to its stimulus that has been highly supportive
of stocks and other assets at the conclusion of its two-day
meeting.
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee began
meeting on Tuesday to discuss whether to trim its bond
purchases, or quantitative easing. Many investors expect Fed
chairman Ben Bernanke will announce a scale-back of purchases by
$10 billion a month to $75 billion, while keeping rates close to
zero.
"The ($10 billion) appears to be what investors are looking
for, as long as the taper is not bigger than people were
expecting the market will react positively," said Paul Mangus,
head of equity research and strategy at Wells Fargo Private Bank
in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"The Fed is very aware of how they believe investors will
react. They've been very skillful about trying to manage
expectations."
A statement with the FOMC's decision will be released on
Wednesday afternoon, followed by a Bernanke news conference.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.95 points or
0.23 percent, to 15,529.73, the S&P 500 gained 7.16
points or 0.42 percent, to 1,704.76 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 27.853 points or 0.75 percent, to 3,745.699.
The S&P 500 closed above the key resistance level of 1,700
for the first to since August 5 and is 0.3 percent below its
record high of 1,709.67.
U.S. consumer prices barely rose in August, but gains in
rents and medical costs pointed to a stabilization in underlying
inflation that could allow the Fed to scale back stimulus.
Adding to investor confidence, crude prices continued to
fall as a deal averting a U.S.-led attack on Syria calmed fears
of a Middle East oil supply disruption.
Brent settled down 1.7 percent to $108.19 and is
down 2.5 percent in the past two days. U.S. crude settled
down 1.1 percent on the day at $105.42 a barrel.
Easing oil prices helped boost airline stocks, along with a
JP Morgan upgrade of Delta Air Lines Inc and U.S.
Airways Group Inc, to "overweight" ratings.
Delta shares rose 0.7 to $23.32 while U.S.
Airways climbed 3.6 percent to $18.72. The NYSEArca airline
index gained 1.2 percent.
Apple shares, which Monday closed below their
200-day moving average for the first time since August 12, rose
1.2 percent to $455.32. The stock had fallen more than 11
percent in the prior five sessions after investors were
disappointed by the new products and prices introduced last
week.
Pandora Media Inc shares reversed course after early
declines and closed up 5 percent at $25.19, a day after the
company warned that its business growth is slowing and proposed
a follow-on offering of 10 million shares.
Microsoft shares edged up 0.4 percent to $32.93
after the company said it would raise its quarterly dividend by
22 percent.
Shares of Aeropostale Inc surged 18.1 percent to
$10.17 after Sycamore Partners reported a 7.96 percent holding
in the teen apparel retailer. The S&P retail index
gained 0.9 percent.
Safeway shares jumped 10.5 percent to $30.99 after
the company adopted a stockholder rights plan. Activist investor
Jana Partners disclosed a 6.2 percent stake in the grocery chain
and said it has held discussions with management about reviewing
strategic alternatives.
Volume was light with about 5.06 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE MKT and Nasdaq, below the
daily average of 6.23 billion.
Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,006 to 981, while on the Nasdaq, advancers beat decliners
1,708 to 799.