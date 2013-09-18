* Fed to continue to purchase $85 billion in bonds a month
* Decision surprises most investors, who expected a $10
billion cut
* Housing, materials stocks jump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.98 pct, S&P 500 1.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.94
pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 18 U.S. stocks rallied to record
highs on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve surprised investors
and decided against trimming its bond-buying stimulus program
that helped fuel Wall Street's rally of more than 20 percent
this year.
Stocks were modestly lower before the announcement, but
after the Fed statement the Dow and S&P 500 indexes quickly
climbed to record highs after the central bank said it would
continue buying bonds at an $85 billion monthly pace for now.
Market participants had largely been expecting the central
bank, whose policy-setting committee ended a two-day meeting, to
begin a withdrawal of the bond-buying program by about $10
billion a month.
"No taper, the market loves it. We will see if that lasts
but boy, we are off to the races," said Brad McMillan, chief
investment officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham,
Massachusetts.
"From a short-term stock market perspective it can be seen
as a good thing because the market likes to see continued Fed
stimulus. From a real economy standpoint, what it says is the
Fed is actually more nervous about the economy than is generally
perceived."
In a news conference following the announcement, Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke said the plan is to maintain a highly
accommodative policy, with the central bank looking to see if
its basic outlook for the economy is confirmed. Only then would
the U.S. central bank take the first step to remove the
stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 151.52 points
or 0.98 percent, to 15,681.25, the S&P 500 gained 21.15
points or 1.24 percent, to 1,725.91 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 35.199 points or 0.94 percent, to 3,780.897.
The Fed also lowered its forecasts for economic growth. It
now sees growth in a 2 percent to 2.3 percent range this year,
down from 2.3 percent to 2.6 percent in its June estimates. The
downgrade for next year was even sharper, 2.9 percent to 3.1
percent compared with 3.0 percent to 3.5 percent.
Separately, a White House official said Federal Reserve Vice
Chairwoman Janet Yellen was the front runner to take over the
top job at the U.S. central bank when Bernanke's term ends in
January, the strongest indication yet of her likely nomination.
Materials stocks rallied as the U.S. dollar fell to a
seven-month low versus the euro and gold rallied after the
announcement. Newmont Mining Corp jumped 6.7 percent to
$30.43 and the S&P materials index gained 2.1 percent.
Homebuilder stocks also jumped on expectations the Fed's
stimulus would put downward pressure on mortgage rates and
provide a boost to the housing market recovery. Lennar Corp
advanced 5.7 percent to $37.04 and PulteGroup Inc
rose 4.9 percent to $17.84. The PHLX housing index
gained 3.5 percent.
Looking beyond the Fed, market participants had an eye on
the looming budget and debt limit debates in Washington. The
White House said Wednesday the latest Republican proposal moves
away from compromise.