* Four Fed officials to speak Monday
* BlackBerry shares fall further after change in focus
* Futures: up Dow 12 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 12 pts
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed in light volume on Monday following upbeat data
from Germany and China, while Federal Reserve speakers could
keep investors on edge after last week's hawkish comments from a
top Fed official.
* Germany's private sector grew in September at its fastest
rate since January and a survey showed Chinese manufacturing
activity accelerated to a six-month high in September, giving
equities support.
* Four Fed officials, including influential New York Fed
President William Dudley, will speak on Monday, with investors
paying close attention after St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard
said Friday the Fed could still decide to start trimming its
stimulus in October if inflation and unemployment data warrant
it.
* The S&P 500 and Dow industrials hit record highs last week
after the Fed ignored investor expectations by postponing the
start of the wind down of its massive monetary stimulus, saying
it wanted to wait for more evidence of solid economic growth.
* S&P 500 futures fell 1 point and were about even
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 12
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 12 points.
* The widely followed Dow Jones industrial average
will open Monday with three new components as Goldman Sachs
, Visa and Nike replace Bank of America
, Hewlett-Packard and Alcoa.
* On the S&P 500, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and
Ametek will replace Advanced Micro Devices and
SAIC Inc.
* U.S.-traded shares of BlackBerry fell 5.8 percent
in premarket trading after the Canadian smartphone maker
announced Friday a change in focus away from the consumer in
favor of businesses and governments. The move has fueled fears
about BlackBerry's long-term viability.
* German shares were little changed and near last week's
record high after Chancellor Angela Merkel won a landslide
victory in the general election on Sunday, but her conservatives
may need leftist rivals to form a coalition government.