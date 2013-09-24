* Applied Materials shares rise on merger with Tokyo
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. stocks were set to open
little changed on Tuesday ahead of data that could help
investors interpret recent comments by Federal Reserve officials
about the near future of its stimulus program.
U.S. single-family home prices rose in July at a slightly
slower pace than forecast, though the gain from a year ago was
the strongest in more than seven years. September consumer
confidence data is due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).
Investors remain uncertain about the Fed's intentions
regarding the start of a pullback from its stimulus efforts, and
the economic data will be closely scrutinized to shed light on
when the Fed might act.
New York Fed President William Dudley said Tuesday he
"certainly wouldn't want to rule out" a reduction in the U.S.
central bank's bond-buying program later this year.
The Fed's $85 billion a month in asset purchases has been
instrumental for a rally that has lifted the S&P 500
nearly 20 percent so far this year. Bernanke's plan was to
reduce quantitative easing later this year and to end it by
about mid-2014 as long as the economy keeps improving as
expected.
"There are conflicting reports on the internal discussion in
the Fed," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at
Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
"There's a lot of information and that makes the Fed look
confused," she said.
S&P 500 futures rose 2 points and were slightly above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 23
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11 points.
Facebook shares rose 3 percent to $48.60 in premarket
trading after the South China Morning Post reported the online
social media giant and other websites deemed sensitive and
blocked by the Chinese government will be accessible in a
planned free-trade zone in Shanghai.
Shares of Applied Materials rose 8 percent in
premarket trading after the chipmaker and Tokyo Electron Ltd
said they will merge in an all-stock deal, creating a
$29 billion company.
German business morale improved for a fifth consecutive
month in September in a further sign that Europe's largest
economy is staging a recovery, although the data came in
slightly below expectations.