By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a fifth straight day of losses, as the lack of progress in Washington threatened a government shutdown in just six days and shares of Wal-Mart fell.

Shares of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, lost nearly 3 percent, adding to early afternoon losses on the Dow and S&P 500 after a report by Bloomberg News that the it was cutting orders to its suppliers for this quarter and next.

The stock retraced some of those losses, trading down 1.6 percent at $74.49, after the company told CNBC television the report was misleading.

For much of the session the indexes were little changed as investors weighed the potential for a U.S. government shutdown against the possibility of a last-minute deal in Congress.

Investors also faced uncertainty about Federal Reserve policy after the central bank's decision last week to keep its stimulus measures intact.

"We're back to where we were before, which was a slowly grinding higher economy, nothing gangbusters, with plenty of restrictions on growth: fiscal policy, monetary policy, foreign issues and geopolitical issues," said Jordan Waxman, managing director and partner at HighTower's HSW Advisors in New York.

In Washington, Texas Senator Ted Cruz delivered a marathon diatribe of nearly 22 hours against President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul, delaying Senate consideration of a stop-gap funding measure needed to fund government agencies beginning Oct. 1.

Adding to the drama, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew warned Congress that the United States would exhaust its borrowing capacity by Oct. 17, raising the threat of default by the United States.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 37.89 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,296.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.71 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,695.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.18 points, or 0.03 percent, at 3,767.08.

If the S&P ends the day lower, it will mark the first five-day drop for the index since the end of 2012.

Data showed orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods barely grew in August in a possible sign that companies are holding back on investment spending. A separate report showed sales of new single-family homes rose in August but held near their lowest levels this year because of higher mortgage rates.

Facebook shares rose 1.6 percent to $49.23, brushing against $50 after a slew of brokerage upgrades.

J.C. Penney Co Inc tumbled to a 13-year low of $9.94, after Goldman Sachs said it expects sales at the troubled department store chain to improve more slowly than expected. The stock was last down 13.9 percent at $10.24 as the worst performer on the S&P 500.