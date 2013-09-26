* Jobless claims, home sales data due
* J.C.Penney slides on possible equity raise
* Nike to report for first time as a Dow component
* Futures up: Dow 25 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 14 pts
NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Thursday, following five days of losses on the S&P 500 and
Dow industrials, with investors still focused on budget and debt
negotiations in Washington and the possible impact of an ongoing
impasse on the economy.
* The U.S. Congress, struggling to avert a government
shutdown next week, was warned by the Obama administration on
Wednesday that the Treasury was quickly running out of funds to
pay government bills and could soon face a damaging debt
default.
* Investor angst was heightened as lawmakers grappled with
another potential crisis: Federal agency shutdowns that could
begin with the new fiscal year next Tuesday, unless Congress
comes up with emergency funds.
* Economic data due to be released include weekly initial
jobless claims and the final estimate of second-quarter gross
domestic product growth at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) as well as
pending home sales for August at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT).
* Nike Inc will report results after the closing
bell. It will be the first earnings report for the retailer as a
member of the blue-chip Dow Jones industrial average.
* S&P 500 futures rose 3 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 14
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 25 points.
* J.C. Penney fell 8 percent in premarket trading.
The struggling retailer is looking to raise as much as $1
billion in new equity to build its cash reserves as the holiday
season approaches, according to three people with knowledge of
the matter.
* Bed Bath and Beyond rose 5.9 percent in light
premarket trading a day after it reported a jump in
second-quarter profit as the U.S. housing market recovery
spurred demand for its products.
* Hertz Global shares dropped 8 percent in premarket
trading after the car rental company cut its full-year forecast.