* S&P 500, Dow end up, snapping five-day losing streak
* House Republicans on collision course with Obama over
fiscal bills
* Jobless claims drop, GDP estimate confirms growth is
moderate
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 26 The S&P 500 and Dow snapped
five-day losing streaks on Thursday on positive job market data
but gains were limited as investors worried if Washington
lawmakers would pass bills to avoid a government shutdown and
possible U.S. debt default on time.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped last
week near a six-year low, the Labor Department said, which could
bode well for employers adding workers to their payrolls. Other
data on housing and consumer prices were less positive signs of
the recovery.
But the encouraging jobless claims data comes shortly before
September's unemployment report, which will be important input
for the Federal Reserve as it decides when to change monetary
policy.
"If today's number was a good number, that means when we see
the job report on Oct. 4, that number ought to be pretty
strong," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at
Federated Investors in New York.
"That's going to give us another clue as to the underlying
strength of the labor market, which was one of the reasons the
Federal Reserve chose not to commence the taper."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 55.04 points,
or 0.36 percent, at 15,328.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.90 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,698.67. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 26.33 points, or 0.70
percent, at 3,787.43.
The Dow and S&P 500 rose after five straight sessions of
losses, while the Nasdaq closed just shy of a high last seen
about 13 years ago.
In Washington, House Republicans refused to give in to
President Barack Obama's demands for straightforward bills to
keep the government running beyond Sept. 30 and to increase
borrowing authority to avoid a historic default.
Congress, struggling to avert a government shutdown next
week, was warned by the Obama administration that the Treasury
was quickly running out of funds to pay government bills and
could soon face a damaging debt default.
Another threat to the recovering economy was the prospect of
federal agencies shutting down beginning on Tuesday with the new
fiscal year unless Congress comes up with emergency funds.
Consumer discretionary shares gave the biggest boost to the
S&P 500, which was up for the first session since the Sept. 18
rally on the Fed's decision to keep its stimulus program
unchanged for now. The S&P consumer discretionary index
rose 0.9 percent.
Among top percentage gainers on the Nasdaq, Bed Bath and
Beyond rose 4.5 percent to $77.54, a day after it
reported a jump in second-quarter profit as the U.S. housing
market recovery spurred demand.
After the bell, shares of Nike Inc jumped 4.1
percent to $73.20 following the release of its results. It was
the first earnings report of the season for the retailer as a
member of the blue-chip Dow Jones industrial average. The stock
ended the regular session up 2.1 percent at $70.34.
During regular trading, shares of J.C. Penney Co Inc
gained 2.9 percent to $10.24 after CNBC reported Chief Executive
Myron Ullman told investors he does not see the need to raise
cash this year.
Among decliners, Eli Lilly lost 3 percent to
$51.04 and was among the biggest drags on the S&P 500 after its
experimental cancer drug failed to improve survival among breast
cancer patients without their cancer worsening in a late-stage
trial.
Other economic data on Thursday showed the U.S. government
left unchanged its estimate for economic growth in the second
quarter at 2.5 percent.
Volume totaled about 5.4 billion shares traded on the New
York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the NYSE MKT, below the
average daily closing volume of about 6.3 billion this year.
Advancers outpaced decliners on the NYSE by about 1.8 to 1
and on the Nasdaq by about 1.5 to 1.