* J.C.Penney stock slides after pricing of offering
* Nike shares jump a day after strong earnings
* Futures off: Dow 50 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts
NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Friday as deadlines for a political agreement in Washington
that would keep the U.S. government running and avoid a debt
default loom, with no clear solution in sight.
* U.S. House of Representatives Republicans refused on
Thursday to give in to President Barack Obama's demand for
straightforward bills to run the government beyond Sept. 30 and
to increase borrowing authority to avoid a historic default.
* The Republican-controlled House and the Democratic Senate
are bouncing back bills, with each party anxious to pin the
responsibility for any economic damage on the other.
* Investors are concerned about the implications of a
shutdown and possible default on the struggling economic
recovery.
* Federal Reserve officials, closely watched by markets due
to the confusion over the immediate future of Fed's current
stimulus program, are due to speak on Friday. Boston Fed
President Eric Rosengren will speak in New York at 8:30 a.m.
(1230 GMT) and New York Fed President William Dudley speaks on
the economy before the Syracuse University Whitman School of
Management, Syracuse, New York at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).
* Data on tap for Friday include the Commerce Department's
personal income and consumption data for August at 8:30 a.m.
(1230 GMT) and the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
Surveys of Consumers September consumer sentiment index at 9:55
a.m. (1355 GMT).
* S&P 500 futures fell 7 points, dropping below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 50
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 11 points.
* Nike Inc shares jumped 5.2 percent in premarket
trading after the maker of sports clothes and shoes report a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.
* J.C.Penney announced the pricing of its public
offering of 84 million common shares priced at $9.65 per share.
The stock fell 6.7 percent in premarket trading.