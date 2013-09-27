* J.C.Penney stock slides after pricing of offering
* Nike shares jump a day after strong earnings
* Futures off: Dow 48 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Friday as deadlines loomed for a political agreement in
Washington that would keep the U.S. government running and avoid
a debt default, with no clear solution in sight.
U.S. House of Representatives Republicans refused on
Thursday to give in to President Barack Obama's demand for
straightforward bills to run the government beyond Sept. 30 and
to increase borrowing authority to avoid a historic default.
The Republican-controlled House and the Democratic Senate
are bouncing back bills, with each party anxious to pin the
responsibility for any economic damage on the other.
Investors are concerned about the implications of a shutdown
and possible default on the struggling economic recovery.
"Concerns about a government shutdown are starting to create
some tension and hesitation approaching the weekend," said Andre
Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in
Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"Until there's greater visibility, the market is going to be
choppy and erratic."
Several Federal Reserve officials are due to speak on
Friday, and markets will peruse their remarks with interest due
to uncertainty over the immediate future of the Fed's stimulus
program. They include Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, who
will speak in New York at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), and New York Fed
President William Dudley, who will speak on the economy in
Syracuse, New York at 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT).
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the Fed could start
reducing its asset purchases this year based on economic
forecasts but the decision to wind back stimulus could be pushed
into next year.
Data on tap include the Commerce Department's personal
income and consumption data for August at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT)
and the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers September consumer sentiment index at 9:55 a.m. (1355
GMT).
S&P 500 futures fell 8 points, dropping below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 48
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 12 points.
J.C.Penney announced the pricing of its public
offering of 84 million common shares priced at $9.65 per share.
The stock fell 8 percent in premarket trading.
Nike Inc shares jumped 7.1 percent in premarket
trading a day after the maker of sports clothes and shoes
reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.