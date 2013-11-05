* ISM Services data due
* GT Advanced jumps on deal with Apple
* Futures off: Dow 45 pts, S&P 4.8 pts, Nasdaq 9.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 5 U.S. stock index futures dipped
on Tuesday ahead of data on the services sector, putting the S&P
500 on track to halt a two-day winning streak.
* The Institute for Supply Management will release its
October non-manufacturing index at 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a reading of 54.0 versus
54.4 in September.
* Data will be closely watched this week, including the
delayed readings on gross domestic product and payrolls caused
by the partial government shutdown in October, to gauge the
health of the economy.
* The Federal Reserve has indicated it will not begin to
pare its bond-buying program of $85 billion in long-term assets
per month until the economy shows signs of improvement, a mantra
supported by three central bankers on Monday.
* The S&P 500 is up 24 percent for the year and the
Dow is up 19.3 percent, putting both indexes on track for
their best yearly performances since 2003, largely driven by the
stimulus measures of the Fed.
* S&P 500 futures fell 4.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 45
points and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 9.75 points.
* GT Advanced Technologies jumped 21.1 percent to
$10.15 in premarket trading after the company said Apple Inc
will open a manufacturing facility in Arizona in
partnership with the mineral crystal specialist to make sapphire
materials for Apple's electronic devices.
* S&P 500 companies expected to post earnings on Tuesday
include IntercontinentalExchange Inc, Fossil Inc
and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
* With 75 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported
results so far, 69 percent have topped Wall Street's
expectations, above the long-term average of 63 percent. Just 53
percent have topped revenue forecasts, below the 61 percent
average since 2002, Thomson Reuters data showed.
* European shares were steady, hovering around five-year
highs as mixed results from blue chips and uncertainty in the
run-up to an ECB policy meeting kept investor enthusiasm for
equities in check.
* Asian shares sagged after hawkish comments from China's
premier ahead of a key Communist Party meeting, though
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its
stimulus for a while limited losses.