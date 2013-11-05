* ISM Services data due
* GT Advanced jumps on deal with Apple
* Futures off: Dow 47 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 9.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 5 U.S. stock index futures dipped
on Tuesday ahead of data on the services sector, putting the S&P
500 on pace to halt a two-day streak of gains.
The Institute for Supply Management will release its October
non-manufacturing index at 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT). Economists
in a Reuters survey forecast a reading of 54.0 versus 54.4 in
September.
Data will be closely watched this week to gauge the health
of the economy; these include readings on gross domestic product
and payrolls that were delayed by a government shutdown in
October.
The Federal Reserve has indicated it will not begin to pare
its bond-buying program of $85 billion in long-term assets per
month until the economy shows signs of improvement, a mantra
supported by three central bankers on Monday.
The S&P 500 is up 24 percent for the year and the Dow
is up 19.3 percent, putting both indexes on track for
their best yearly performances since 2003, largely driven by the
stimulus measures of the Fed.
"In part what has allowed this to be such a successful year
for stocks has been the Fed's commitment to make other
alternatives unappealing," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City,
New Jersey.
"The question is how you extract yourself from it and when
they do extract themselves from it will they have built a solid
enough base of equity investors or will it just come tumbling
back down."
S&P 500 futures fell 4.5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 47
points and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 9.25 points.
GT Advanced Technologies jumped 21.1 percent to
$10.15 in premarket trading after the company said Apple Inc
will open a manufacturing facility in Arizona in
partnership with the mineral crystal specialist to make sapphire
materials for Apple's electronic devices.
CVS Caremark Corp gained 2.5 percent to $63.55 in
premarket trade after the drugstore operator and pharmacy
benefits manager posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit
and raised its forecast for the year.
Leapfrog Enterprises Inc slid 10 percent to $7.80
before the opening bell after the toy company cut its full-year
sales forecast.
Other S&P 500 companies expected to post earnings include
Fossil Inc and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
With 75 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported results
through Monday morning, 69 percent have topped Wall Street's
expectations, above the long-term average of 63 percent. Just 53
percent have topped revenue forecasts, below the 61 percent
average since 2002, Thomson Reuters data showed.
European shares set new five-year highs before dipping in
the wake of mixed blue-chip results, with uncertainty in the
run-up to an ECB policy meeting also keeping investor enthusiasm
in check.
Asian shares sagged after hawkish comments from China's
premier ahead of a key Communist Party meeting, though
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its
stimulus for a while limited losses.